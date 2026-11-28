The city’s proposed levy threatens local publishers, independent journalism, and the communities whose stories too often go untold.

Elizabeth H. Hughes is the publisher and CEO of The Inquirer, Sara M. Lomax is president and CEO of WURD Radio, Larry Platt is president and CEO of Citizen Media Group, Robert W. Bogle is president and CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune, and Mark Segal is the founder and publisher of Philadelphia Gay News.

Public education and a free press are pillars of a healthy democracy. In Philadelphia, democracy’s birthplace, we ought to be investing in both. Which is why we are so troubled by the proposal from City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Mayor Cherelle L. Parker to expand a 7% tax on advertising to fund our public schools . Surely we can educate the next generation without jeopardizing the institutions that keep our citizens informed.

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If we can’t, all of us face dire consequences, both as an economy and as a beacon of democracy. The Johnson-Parker proposal would expand the city’s existing outdoor advertising tax to newspapers, magazines, television, radio, and digital media. Its goal of generating $50 million for the school district is laudable. But its unintended consequences could do lasting damage to our city’s economic, civic, and cultural fabric.