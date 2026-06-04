City Hall must make the most of ‘Fair Fares’ for eligible New Yorkers

As they work out the final details of the new city budget this month, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin need to find common ground not

The former goal should not be that difficult; the discounted subway and bus fare program, offering half-priced rides for New Yorkers making up to 150% of the poverty line , is baselined in the budget at $96 million.

For a slight increase of up to $170 million, the city can expand Fair Fares to cover people making up to 350% of the poverty line — putting thousands of dollars a year back into the pockets of people who truly need it. But the latter goal of making Fair Fares reach the most people possible has, for whatever reason, been challenging. Part of the challenge is getting people to participate in the program.

Not nearly enough is done to promote Fair Fares. In fact, the City Council is currently debating whether to automatically enroll New Yorkers receiving other forms of public assistance in Fair Fares to make sure that every qualified New Yorker gets the half-priced rides they ought to have. The other challenge is that Fair Fares only covers subways and buses; it does not cover express buses and commuter rail lines .

About 1.8 million people live more than a half-mile away from their nearest subway station; these New Yorkers rely upon slow buses and, if they can afford it, express buses and commuter rail to get to major points of interest in Manhattan. If you’re a low-income New Yorker among the 1.8 million people living in these transportation deserts and receiving Fair Fares, you can only get your money’s worth riding buses that compete with regular traffic and take far longer to get to their destinations.

Commuter rail tickets and express rides are expensive: CityTicket for commuter rails and express bus rides are $7.25 each way, more than double the $3 subway and bus fare. And while Mayor Zohran Mamdani has previously banged the drum for making buses universally fare-free for everyone, the truth is that even with efforts to make the buses faster, they cannot compete with the speed, efficiency, and regularity of subway trains, commuter rail, and express buses.

It would also be far more expensive for the city to make the bus system fare-free, Yet for just a few million more, the city can invest in Fair Fares to not only expand the eligibility for the program, but also the modes by which recipients can pay discounted fares. Doing so will save millions of New Yorkers not only money they can better use for other expenses, but also precious time wasted on long commutes and traffic, allowing them to spend more time with their families and be more productive at their jobs.

Simply put, making Fair Fares live up to its fullest potential is money well spent for New York City — and the mayor and City Council should do everything they can to make it so this year.

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