City Hall has made up its mind on Midway Rising, so pray for the best

Midway Rising could be fantastic. Or a total disater.

In September 2022 — after a City Council committee unanimously endorsed Mayor Todd Gloria’s recommended developer for a makeover of the 48.5-acre sports arena site in the Midway area — the U-T Editorial Board reacted cautiously.

Wethat while the ambitious project proposed by a team of companies called Midway Rising “seems highly promising,” the city’s history of botching major initiatives because leaders didn’t sweat the details hangs over it. Fifty months later — with the council poised to approve a finalized version of the project on Monday and after several new displays of civic incompetence — our concerns remain.

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Midway Rising — with 4,254 residential units, 2,000 “affordable”; a 16,000-seat replacement arena; 130,000 square feet of commercial space; and 14.5 acres of parks, plazas and public space — has the potential to be a fantastic addition to the San Diego community. But it also has the potential to be a disaster that dwarfs the city’s Ash Street office tower debacle, in which city leadersto acquire a decrepit 19-story building in 2017 without doing basic due diligence that would have quickly revealed huge problems with asbestos contamination.

On Midway Rising, such due diligence has not been done on a basic question: How will the city ensure that the construction of all that housing, a huge new arena and more doesn’t harm the quality of life in not just the Midway area but its neighbors? By design, the project will include less parking than normal for the number of housing units that can be built. This only makes sense if mass transit is readily available. It isn’t now.

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“The Old Town Transit Center is roughly three-quarters of a mile or more from portions of the site,” local activist Scott Chipmanin a U-T Opinion essay last month. “That may be reasonable for an able-bodied commuter. It is less realistic for older residents, people with mobility limitations, parents with young children or thousands of arena patrons leaving an event late at night.

” Vague promises that someone at some point will figure out how to prevent mass traffic gridlock around the project don’t cut it. Other skeptics raise as yet unanswered questions about whether the project’s complex financing plan has been properly vetted and whether new state laws clearing the way for Midway Rising will make adequate reviews of environmental risks unlikely.

In a U-T Opinion essay posted today, retired local architect John Ziebarth also makes the case that the developer is being intentionallyBut though many San Diegans share such concerns and worry that the project will go very wrong, very fast, few if any city leaders do. Instead, they hold a bizarre belief in the quality of their leadership. This was on display in July 2025, when City Council President Joe LaCavaHey, Joe, actually, we’re wallowing in the present.

And praying that City Hall isn’t about to add to its 30-year history of costly and avoidable bungling.