City Hall accused of overlooking anti-Semitism row presenter's role at London youth awards

City Hall has been accused of overlooking a BBC presenter embroiled in an anti-Semitism controversy by appointing him to host a London youth awards event. The allegations come as the vetting processes for the event were described as 'very stringent' to address politically sensitive comments made by the attendees.

City Hall has been accused of 'turning a blind eye' after a BBC presenter embroiled in an anti-Semitism row was appointed to host a London youth awards event.

According to a source involved with the London Youth Assembly, the vetting processes used by the organizers, the London Youth Achievement Awards, were 'very stringent' over politically sensitive comments made by those involved in the event. However, the source questioned why Eddie Nestor, who had allegedly apologized for remarks branded anti-Semitic during the 2024 mayoral elections, was approved to host this year's ceremony.

The source claimed that City Hall and London Assembly officials had raised concerns over comments made by another presenter linked to the awards due to political sensitivity. The source also highlighted that Jewish attendees and participants could feel uncomfortable at the event given current sensitivities around anti-Semitism. City Hall spokesperson confirmed the London Assembly's commitment to condemning all forms of racism and discrimination, including antisemitism.

The LYA awards celebrate the work young Londoners do to make their communities a better place





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