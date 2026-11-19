Philadelphia City Council is set to vote Thursday on a resolution honoring slain police Sgt. Shane Seiber.

The resolution seeks to rename a block of Haverford Avenue as"Sergeant Shane J. Seiber Way" in honor of the officer killed in the line of duty.

Philadelphia City Council is set to vote Thursday on a resolution honoring slain police Sgt. Shane Seiber. Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. introduced Resolution 260997, which seeks to rename the 6100 block of Haverford Avenue, adjacent to the 19th Police District headquarters, as"Sergeant Shane J. Seiber Way.

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" The resolution would honor Seiber,On Saturday, Oct. 10, around 12:50 a.m., Seiber and his 33-year-old fellow officer, Hector Rodriguez, responded to a report of a man with a gun on a porch in the 100 block of North 52nd Street. Both officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where Seiber died from his injuries. A SWAT team and additional police officers later responded to the scene.

As they arrived, the gunman continued firing at nine officers while running through an alley, investigators said. Officers searched for the gunman before finding him in a tree and taking him into custody. None of the nine officers who were fired upon were injured, officials said. Police said he was in possession of a shotgun and two handguns, one of which belonged to either Seiber or Rodriguez.

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He was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and grew up in Levittown and Langhorne, Pennsylvania, before moving to Northeast Philadelphia. In 2006, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an airman. Seiber was stationed at Dover Air Force Base, where he served with the 436th Security Forces. He completed two tours of duty in Iraq, from 2007 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2009.

He joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2016 where he served in the 22nd and 19th police districts. Seiber's hobbies included playing video games, especially"World of Warcraft," exercising and practicing jiu-jitsu. Loved ones said he earned the nickname"Colgate" because of his smile. They also remembered his ability to make anyone laugh.

Seiber was laid to rest on Oct. 20, 2026. Although he had not yet been discharged from the hospital, Rodriguez attended the service to pay tribute to his fellow officer.