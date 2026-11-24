The proclamation asks the mayor’s office not to conduct homeless encampment sweeps or to create isolated “free-speech zones” for protesters.

Free-speech advocates, from left, Tom Mestnik, Renee Sandefer, Nathan and Glenn Spagnuolo hold a silent protest outside U.S. District Court in Denver on Tuesday as a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups and the ACLU against Denver and the U.S. Secret Service was being heard.

The Denver City Council approved a proclamation Monday night asking Mayor Mike Johnston’s office to commit to protections for homeless people, protesters and journalists if the Democratic National Committee chooses to host its convention in the city in 2028.

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“Previous national conventions have prompted community concerns about the displacement of unhoused residents, restricted free-speech zones and the use of force against demonstrators,” according to the council’s proclamation. “Which is why these protections should be planned well in advance. ”, which is when the party will formally nominate its presidential candidate. The Democratic National Committee is expected to make a decision of which city will host the convention by the end of the year.

The council also requested that Johnston’s team establish “de-escalation teams” to interact with protesters and homeless people, that they mandate civil rights training for any personnel or law enforcement involved in the convention and that the city designate a compensation fund for anyone whose rights are violated during the convention.

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“If we were to be so fortunate as to be named the host city for 2028, we would work with council and the committee to ensure the convention is safe, transparent and compassionate,” he wrote. “Specifics would be worked out over the next year and a half. ” The community groups Housekeys Action Network, Mutual Aid Monday and Together Denver made the policy recommendations for the council.

The council also voted 9-2 to approve a grant from the Denver Downtown Development Authority, which is taxpayer funded through tax increment financing, to provide up to $40 million as a backup funddoesn’t meet its private fundraising efforts. The host committee would have to ultimately reimburse the funds if they’re used. The funding backstop is required for any city hosting the convention, Shad Murib, president of the Colorado Democratic Party, told the council.