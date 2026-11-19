'It's hard to remain hopeful in a city that tears down encampments without offering appropriate housing to the displaced residents.'

A sign hangs near an encampment of about 15 tents outside Station 20 West on 20th Street in Saskatoon. On Nov. 18, advocates for the homeless demanded changes to the city's housing approach outside city hall.

A grey, chilly November afternoon made for a sombre setting at Saskatoon’s Civic Square as protesters demanded changes to the city’s homelessness and housing approach. Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion. Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site.

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You will receive an email if there is a reply to your comment, an update to a thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit ourCity teases end of construction season despite some work crossing into December College Drive, which has faced the brunt of this year's closures, still has work that could take until mid-December to finish.

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While it may not be seen for a few years, a way to discreetly report concerns on a bus could be coming to Saskatoon.