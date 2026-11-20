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PRICHARD, Ala. - With the city still without an approved budget, questions are being raised about how two separate Christmas celebrations will be funded and whether taxpayer money is involved.

During another finance meeting, Mobile council members and Mayor Carletta Davis continued to disagree over two proposed budgets totaling $19 million and $21 million. Neither proposal has received approval. The council is now reviewing city expenditures and identifying areas where spending may need to be adjusted.

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"I'm hoping that we can come to some conclusion with this budget, and I know it will happen. But that will be left up to the mayor with what she gives us and whether the council will approve it," the council member said. Council members say they cannot approve a budget without knowing whether the proposed spending is supported by available funding.

"The council cannot approve things that they don't believe that the funding is there for, and that's how you get into a lot of trouble," one member said. The budget disagreements are not the only source of tension at City Hall. Davis and Council President Traci Hale clashed several times during the meeting over communication and city funding. That tension is drawing attention as both leaders prepare to host separate Christmas celebrations just blocks apart on Dec. 4.

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With the city still working through its financial challenges, questions remain about where the funding for both events will come from and why the celebrations are not being combined into one citywide event. One council member explained that the events were initially expected to take place at different times.

"The mayor was on Friday, and hers on Friday, but that wasn't the case because I understood to have the Christmas parade, and the mayor is going to do the tree lighting later on that evening," the council member said. Council members were also asked whether they believe the celebrations should be combined into one citywide event or remain separate.

"I think it's wonderful. You can travel over to one event, over to another event, so I'm glad to see it happen," one council member said. The mayor declined to comment, leaving questions unanswered about why two separate celebrations are being held on the same day and how the events will be funded.

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