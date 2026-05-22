The Post Office's annual travel report reveals the cheapest and most expensive city break destinations, considering prices on accommodation, food, and drinks. The report examines 50 cities and finds Sarajevo, a rising star in European travel, as the cheapest metropolis with an average holiday cost of £248.27.

An in-depth travel report from the Post Office has revealed the city break destinations where tourists' money will go furthest. The annual research looks at the cheapest - and most expensive - destinations, considering prices on everything from accommodation to food and drink.

The resulting 2026 Post Office City Costs Barometer examined 50 cities, the most ever for the report and found the cheapest metropolis, Sarajevo, a rising star in European travel, had an average holiday cost of just £248.27. Meanwhile at the most expensive end of the scale, two Scandinavian destinations took the top spots, with Oslo in first place with an average holiday price of £733.99. A classic British getaway, Edinburgh, came third with costs estimated at £668.10.

The findings are based on a survey looking at the total average cost of two nights at three-star weekend accommodation, a three-course meal for two with a bottle of house wine, cup of coffee, bottle of beer and Coca-Cola, glass of wine, return airport transfers, 48-hour travel card, sightseeing bus tour, top heritage attraction, top museum and top art gallery





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City Break Destinations Cheapest Destinations Most Expensive Destinations Accommodation Prices Food And Drink Prices Sarajevo Bucharest Tirana Belgrade Trenĉin European Travel

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