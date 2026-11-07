Citrus Valley football executes in Division 7 win over Saugus

Ismael Gonzalez rushes for three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter for Citrus Valley.

REDLANDS — Second-half execution was the difference in Citrus Valley’s 36-11 victory over Saugus in the opening round of the CIF Division 7 football playoffs, their first postseason victory in three years.

Both teams had offensive opportunities throughout the first half, with the Blackhawks forced to the run game early after quarterback Tyrand Sterling limped off the field following the fifth play of their opening drive, and the Centurions struggling to find any offensive groove in the red zone.

Also read Harmeet Dhillon, who runs the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division, resigns

“There was a little panic from everyone,” Citrus Valley head coach Kurt Bruich said. “There was an urge to run the ball because couldn’t really move. ” Following a 14-play drive by the Blackhawks that included two third-down and one fourth-down conversion, Citrus Valley entered halftime with a 7-3 lead and promptly took a 14-3 lead on its first possession of the second half, with Sterling on the passing end of the second score.

Disguising pressure schemes throughout the game, Citrus Valley found the backfield for three sacks and double-digit quarterback pressures, with one leading to a pivotal play late in the third quarter. With 2:41 remaining in the third, Saugus quarterback Brayden Connelly was forced into a rushed throw that was intercepted by Blackhawks linebacker Anthony Saucedo, who, within a few seconds, fumbled the ball back to Saugus. That play led to a score and 14-11 game with 10:41 remaining.

Advertisement

It would be the final touchdown of the season for Saugus, which averaged 39.4 points per game entering the playoff opener.

“We’ve been doing it all year, but we try to do it differently every game,” Bruich said of the pressure schemes. “We have different packages and it’s huge. If you can get pressure on the quarterback, it not only makes him look at the rush, but it makes him inaccurate and they had some wide-open guys and they missed them. That’s part of gambling with that scheme.

” The remainder of the fourth quarter belonged to Citrus Valley. Ismael Gonzalez found the end zone twice for a three-touchdown game on just seven carries. Sterling passed for another touchdown – his second touchdown pass to senior Jaymie Evans – as Citrus Valley scored on every fourth-quarter possession. Sterling finished with 216 yards passing.

“Offensively, we handled them every way,” Bruich said. “We ran them over. We threw the deep ball. We threw the screen.

Advertisement

We executed almost flawlessly and especially in the second half. ” “We significantly underperformed,” Saugus head coach Jason Bornn said.

“We expected to compete and win the game. I’m disappointed in our lack of execution. Disappointed in the turnovers. Disappointed that we didn’t do a better job of preparing our guys to compete.

… They out-executed us. We didn’t execute offensively or defensively, and they did. ” Citrus Valley’s victory was its first postseason win since November 3, 2023, when the group of Blackhawks seniors were entering their freshman years. The victory also secured a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 quarterfinals, where they will face Oak Park on the road after the Eagles’ 41-29 victory over Serrano on Friday night.