Madeleines are small sponge cakes baked in molds shaped like seashells with the signature bump, la bosse, proudly protruding from the top.

are so intrinsically linked that in France, a madeleine de Proust has become a common expression used to describe a smell, sound, or taste that brings back old memories.

Madeleines are small sponge cakes baked in molds shaped like seashells with the signature bump, la bosse, proudly protruding from the top. Freezing the pan and placing it on a hot sheet pan will make the bump pop even more! As much as I love a plain madeleine, I adore a citrus-scented one. My first madeleine, my Proustian moment, was not at a lovely Parisian pâtisserie.

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No, my family and I were visiting some of my mother’s friends in Paris and not knowing what they were, I grabbed a bag of lemon madeleines in a local supermarket, simply because I thought the seashell-shaped cakes were the prettiest thing I had ever seen. I could have inhaled them all in an afternoon if I had been allowed.