Royal Mail leads the 2024 Citizens Advice Parcel League with 3 stars. The report reveals widespread delivery failures just weeks before Christmas, highlighting issues with Amazon, DPD, Evri, and InPost.

With Christmas only five weeks away, the deadline for ensuring parcels and cards arrive in time for the holiday is rapidly approaching. The final recommended posting date for Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For items is Friday December 18, exactly one month from now. Experts advise that consumers should prioritize early posting to avoid the chaos that typically overwhelms the postal system during the final weeks of the year.

Parcel Delivery Crisis Hits 15 Million People

The urgency to post early is driven by alarming statistics regarding the current state of UK logistics. Almost a third of individuals who received a parcel in the past month encountered significant problems, affecting nearly 15 million people. These issues ranged from late arrivals and missing items to packages being hastily dumped on doorsteps without consent or proper notification.

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The situation is further compounded by the difficulty of resolving these delivery errors. More than a third of people who experienced a delivery issue reported facing additional hurdles when trying to seek redress. These secondary problems often include sluggish response times from customer support teams and frustratingly rigid automated systems that fail to provide human assistance.

Royal Mail Leads Citizens Advice Parcels League

Citizens Advice has released its sixth annual Parcels League Table, which ranks Britain's five major parcel delivery firms based on delivery standards, customer service, trust, and accessibility. The top performer, Royal Mail, received an overall rating of 3 stars out of 5. This score reflects the postal service's adherence to stricter rules on secure deliveries compared to other firms, as it is required to report performance data to Ofcom regularly.

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Amazon ranked second place overall with a score of 2.75 out of five stars. InPost and DPD tied for third place, each receiving a score of 2.25 stars. Evri scored the lowest overall with just two stars. Despite Royal Mail taking the top spot, the overall sector performance remains weak, with the best possible score being only three stars, indicating systemic issues across the industry.

Category Scores Reveal Specific Service Weaknesses

A detailed breakdown of the league table scores highlights where each company succeeds and fails in key operational areas. For delivery standards, Royal Mail earned 3 stars, while Amazon and InPost both received 2.5 stars. DPD scored 2.25, and Evri trailed at 1.75 stars. These figures suggest that while some companies meet basic delivery expectations, many fail to handle packages securely or on time.

In the category of customer service, Amazon took the lead with 3.25 stars. Royal Mail and Evri both scored 2.5 stars, DPD earned 1.75 stars, and InPost received the lowest score of 1 star. This indicates that while Amazon may handle deliveries reasonably well, it also has strong customer support mechanisms. Conversely, InPost struggles significantly to resolve customer complaints when they arise.

Trust and Accessibility Gaps Remain Critical

Trust is a critical metric for consumer confidence, and Royal Mail received the highest score here with 4.2 stars, followed closely by Amazon at 3.9 stars. DPD scored 3.2, InPost scored 3, and Evri scored 2.2. In terms of accessibility, Royal Mail earned 2.7 stars, Amazon and InPost both received 2.5 stars, DPD scored 2.3, and Evri scored 2.2. These scores reflect the varying degrees to which companies accommodate diverse customer needs.

Despite Ofcom issuing new accessibility requirements for parcel firms in 2023, Citizens Advice warns that these rules lack enforcement power. People with accessibility needs are almost twice as likely to experience delivery problems, with 45 percent facing issues compared to 23 percent of the general population. Furthermore, 46 percent of people with accessibility needs did not know they could share delivery requirements in advance, and 27 percent of those who did had their instructions ignored.

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Self-Employed Drivers Face Unrealistic Targets

When drivers fail to knock or dump parcels on doorsteps, frustration often targets the individual courier. However, a large proportion of this workforce is self-employed and paid per delivery. This payment structure means workers race against the clock to meet unrealistically high targets to protect their earnings. Many parcel workers describe routinely rushing with no breaks to complete their routes, with earnings remaining extremely low after accounting for running costs and unpaid time.

Citizens Advice believes the Government's current review of workers' rights presents a crucial opportunity to improve employment conditions in the parcel sector. The charity argues that reforms must be powerful enough to deliver meaningful change for customers and workers alike. Without structural changes, the pressure on drivers is likely to continue causing delivery failures and poor consumer experiences.

Regulatory Reform and Company Responses

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, stated that parcel deliveries are essential yet millions bear the brunt of dismal practices normalised by firms. She emphasized that consumers rarely choose their courier but suffer the consequences, noting that Ofcom's current approach is not working. The regulator has the power to strengthen protections, and Citizens Advice is calling on Ofcom to extend strict reporting requirements to all parcel firms.

Evri, the lowest-ranking firm, responded to the league table by highlighting its joint-second place ranking for customer service. An Evri spokesperson stated that the ranking testifies to significant investments in resolving customer issues promptly. The company noted that it delivers more than a billion parcels a year and continues to invest in providing a strong and reliable service at an enormous scale, aiming to address the criticisms raised in the report.