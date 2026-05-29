Citizen Vigilante Trailer Released Ahead of June 2026 Digital Launch

Action-thriller Citizen Vigilante starring Armie Hammer and Costas Mandylor releases first trailer and poster. Directed by Uwe Boll, the film hits digital platforms June 19, 2026. Story follows a wealthy businessman turned vigilante targeting criminals and corrupt judges. Controversy surrounds German censorship and original title conflict with Warner Bros.

Citizen Vigilante , a new action-thriller from acclaimed director Uwe Boll , has released its first official trailer and poster ahead of its North American debut. The film, starring Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer and Costas Mandylor from the Saw franchise, will be available on all major digital and streaming platforms starting June 19, 2026.

Quiver Distribution is handling the release and has shared the trailer on its YouTube channel. The movie follows Sanders, a wealthy American businessman living in Zagreb who has inherited a vast real estate empire. Intelligent, isolated, and emotionally scarred, Sanders transforms into a fearsome vigilante targeting violent criminals, rapists, and corrupt judges who have escaped proper punishment through the legal system. As his brutal campaign gains traction online, Sanders becomes both a wanted criminal and an unlikely public hero.

Interpol Chief Henry, played by Mandylor, sees Sanders as a dangerous threat to society and launches an aggressive international pursuit to stop him before his influence spirals out of control. Boll has described the film as an action piece inspired by real events, based on real cases, and a commentary about injustice. The project has already sparked international controversy even before its North American release.

Boll publicly claimed that Germany's FSK ratings board effectively blocked the film from being released in the country, which has fueled a broader debate about censorship, artistic freedom, and the film's vigilantism themes. Additionally, the film was originally announced under the title The Dark Knight, but Warner Bros. quickly issued a cease and desist order over the name. Boll addressed the situation on his podcast, stating that DC and Warner contacted him directly about the title conflict.

The film was subsequently retitled Citizen Vigilante. Boll, a filmmaker known for his cult hits like Postal, the Rampage trilogy, Assault on Wall Street, and Alone in the Dark, has directed over 35 films throughout his international career. His signature style often blends provocative commentary with action-packed narratives. Citizen Vigilante continues this trend, tackling themes of justice, corruption, and vigilantism.

The film promises to be a gritty, thought-provoking experience for audiences. With a star-studded cast and a controversial history, Citizen Vigilante is poised to make a significant impact upon its digital release. The movie explores the fine line between heroism and criminality, questioning the effectiveness of the legal system in delivering true justice. As Sanders' mission gains followers and enemies alike, the story raises pressing questions about morality, power, and the consequences of taking the law into one's own hands





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