Citizen and Marvel release a limited run of 3100 Doctor Doom watches. Featuring Eco-Drive technology and exclusive artwork, the timepiece supports the Avengers Doomsday premiere in December.

Citizen Watch and Marvel Studios have officially announced a limited-edition collaboration featuring exclusive artwork from the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The release introduces a specialized timepiece centered on the character Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. This partnership aims to capitalize on the immense global anticipation surrounding the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Limited Edition Citizen Watch Specifications

Marvel and Citizen have confirmed that only 3,100 pieces of this specific watch will be made available worldwide. This strict limitation ensures the item remains a rare collectible for dedicated fans of both brands and the superhero genre. The scarcity of the release is expected to drive immediate demand once the pre-order windows open to the public.

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The watch features Doctor Doom's masked face engraved directly into the gray dial of the timepiece. Gold-tone hands and markers provide a sharp contrast against the dark background, ensuring legibility while maintaining a sleek aesthetic. An olive-green leather strap complements the traditional color scheme associated with the character in promotional materials.

Constructed with a 43mm stainless-steel case, the device offers a substantial presence on the wrist without being overly bulky. It is powered by Citizen's proprietary Eco-Drive technology, which harnesses both natural and artificial light to generate power. This mechanism eliminates the need for battery replacements, aligning with modern sustainable design principles for luxury accessories.

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Each unit arrives in a specially designed presentation box that includes a double-sided commemorative coin and a limited-edition card. These additional items serve to authenticate the ownership of the watch and enhance the overall unboxing experience for collectors. The packaging is designed to reflect the premium nature of the collaboration between the entertainment giant and the horology manufacturer.

Avengers Doomsday Cast and Crew Details

The film Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom alongside Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. The ensemble cast also includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards. Anthony Mackie appears as Sam Wilson, bringing continuity from his previous role in the franchise.

Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova, while Patrick Stewart joins the lineup as Charles Xavier. Ian McKellen also appears in the film as Magneto, marking a significant crossover of legacy characters. The movie features heroes from three different universes coming together to face a threat unlike anything they have encountered before.

Joe and Anthony Russo return to direct the film, marking their first Marvel project since the conclusion of their tenure with Avengers: Endgame. The Russo Brothers are tasked with integrating these diverse characters into a cohesive narrative that appeals to long-time fans and newcomers alike. Their return signals a major shift in the creative direction of the upcoming saga.

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Release Dates and Sponsorship Details

Citizen Watch serves as the official timekeeper for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, reinforcing its status in the entertainment industry. As part of the collaboration, Citizen will sponsor the red carpet world premiere of Avengers: Doomsday. This sponsorship highlights the deep integration of merchandise and marketing strategies within modern blockbusters.

The limited-edition watch is available for purchase through the official Citizen website and select retailers starting in November. Fans looking to secure a piece of this 3,100-unit run must act quickly given the restricted production numbers. The availability is strictly limited to official channels to prevent counterfeit products from entering the market.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026. The film runs for 165 minutes and is rated PG-13 for superhero action and sci-fi adventure themes. This release date positions the movie as a major holiday season event for global audiences.

The collaboration between Citizen and Marvel represents a strategic move to extend the reach of the Avengers brand beyond the screen. By offering high-quality, limited-run merchandise, the companies aim to create lasting engagement with the fanbase. This approach mirrors successful strategies used in previous franchise milestones and major cinematic releases.