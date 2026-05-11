Citibank Shooter Jacob Pearson Killed 1 Over $2,556 Debt; Tampa Campus Stays Closed

A man angry over a $2,500 debt collection opened fire at Citibank's Tampa campus, killing an employee before an armed security guard fatally shot him. The gunman had threatened violence and brought 90 rounds of ammunition.

Jacob Pearson, a 35-year-old man from Orlando, fatally shot Leanne Selman at Citibank's sprawling office complex in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday after threatening violence over a $2,556.40 credit card debt. Pearson was subsequently killed by an armed security guard during the attack, which Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described as a targeted attempt to hunt and kill anyone at the campus.

The shooting occurred on November 4, 2026, after Pearson called an attorney affiliated with Citibank approximately three hours before the attack. During the call, Pearson demanded the cancellation of a court hearing regarding his unpaid debt, explicitly threatening to bring his AR-15, bulletproof vest, and insanity to the location if his demands were not met.

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Selman, a 41-year-old human resources employee who had worked for Citibank for nine years, was the first victim Pearson encountered. Sheriff Chronister confirmed there was zero connection between Selman and Pearson, emphasizing that the gunman was intent on hunting any human being he could find to kill.

Pearson drove from his home in Orlando to the Tampa campus, a distance of about 90 miles. He crashed his car through a fence at the facility and plowed into a courtyard where employees were eating lunch. He exited the vehicle with a rifle and immediately shot Selman, who was the first employee he saw.

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The rifle jammed after Pearson fired three shots. He then retrieved a handgun from his car and fired again at Selman, who died from her injuries. Pearson entered the building and walked through a cafeteria while other employees scattered to flee the gunfire.

An executive who is part of Citibank's armed security team engaged Pearson and shot him five times, preventing further casualties. Pearson was pronounced dead at a hospital. Sheriff Chronister noted that while Pearson brought 90 rounds of ammunition, he fired only 15 times before being stopped.

No other individuals were shot during the incident. Four people were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries resulting from fleeing the scene and medical concerns such as chest pains. Pearson had no prior criminal history, according to law enforcement records.

Court records in Orange County, where Pearson lived, show that Citibank filed a complaint against him on October 23, 2026. The documents indicated he owed $2,556.40 in credit card debt from a bill dated July 4. The court had issued a summons for Pearson to appear at a hearing scheduled for February 15.

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Law enforcement had been aware of the threat prior to the shooting. Hillsborough County deputies arrived at the Citibank complex to provide extra security after the attorney reported Pearson's threats. Deputies had previously visited Pearson's home in Orlando, but his wife informed them that he had already left.

Citigroup spokesman Ed Skyler described Selman as a beloved employee. Selman's father declined to comment when reached by phone on Thursday. Pearson's father, Richard Pearson, told The Associated Press that he had never seen any indication that his son was capable of carrying out such a violent act.

Sheriff's investigators wrapped up evidence gathering at the Citibank complex by early Thursday. The campus remains closed, and employees have been instructed to work remotely for the near future to allow for trauma recovery. Skyler stated the company would not demand a return to the scene on Monday or in the very near future.

Attorney Scott Florin, who specializes in consumer credit card debt, noted that banks in Florida typically wait at least six months before suing someone over defaulting on repayment. This timeline allows late payment fees and other penalties to accumulate. Pearson's father stated they last spoke by phone several weeks ago and that his son sounded fine, though they did not discuss his financial situation.