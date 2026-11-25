“There are cars that are just speeding down 14th [Street] all the time,” nearby resident Claire Wilcox observed.

The 23-year-old cyclist was riding an electric Citi Bike when he was slammed by a silver Acura MDX traveling in the same direction near the intersection of West 14th Street and Eighth Avenue just before 6:50 p.m., according to police.and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died, according to cops, who have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Photos from the intersection show the e-bike knocked over on its side next to a pool of blood. A passerby who witnessed the scene described the crash as “gut-wrenching” — but added that he’s “not surprised” by it.

Also read Mamdani and Lyft cap 45-minute Citi Bike e-bike rides at $3.65 for members

“So while I’m bummed and broken, I’m not surprised and wish I hadn’t seen it,” he added.stopping and respecting pedestriansLocal resident Claire Wilcox said she walks past that intersection every day and while “it’s not surprising … it’s shocking at the same time. ” “There are cars that are just speeding down 14th all the time. And to see all that blood … yeah, it’s definitely very gruesome,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But not a surprise though. Not with all the traffic and how fast cars are speeding down the street. ”