Citadel Season Two: Major Character Death Slays Show

Despite its controversies, recent Citadel season two has redeemed itself and made its lead character a more sympathetic figure. This was achieved by killing off Richard Madden's Mason Kane, resulting in the character's estranged wife suddenly turning on him in the final scene, leavingfeels like a mission statement about Citadel's future, and that it will be taking more risks moving forward.

Prime Video's splashy James Bond rival Citadel just made its boldest move yet by killing off the show's hero. Citadel , one of many projects the Russo brothers attached themselves to following the record-smashing success of Avengers: Endgame, presents a globe-hopping thriller revolving around the titular spy organization.

The show, which cost an eye-watering $300 million to produce, raised eyebrows due to its extravagance and generated attention because of its behind-the-scenes issues. Even though season one was a tonal mess, Citadel season two is smoother in tone and less convoluted, making it a more enjoyable ride. Despite its controversies, Prime bet big on the show and was planning multiple spin-offs, which were meant to crossover with the main series.

The series killed off Richard Madden's Mason Kane in the penultimate episode, making nobody truly safe and signaling Citadel's future risks. The series redeems itself in season two by reframing Kane's actions and focusing on how his past traumas led him down the wrong path. The final scene of the season two finale reveals his estranged wife is being mind-controlled, leaving her suddenly turning on Kane.

Overall, the series has met with mixed results due to its controversies from season one and its controversial handling of the hero's death, but there are reasons to watch. Citadel season two is a smoother ride, similar to Mission: Impossible, with less convoluted storylines compared to its time on screen, making it a more enjoyable ride despite its controversies





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Citadel James Bond Rival Season Two Major Character Death Show Character Redemption Mission Statement Taking Risks Controversies

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