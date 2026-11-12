Ciryl Gane brushes off foul criticism as he enters first UFC title defense with question to answer

Ciryl Gane defends his UFC heavyweight title against unbeaten Josh Hokit while dismissing foul criticism and testing his takedown defense. Read more.

Well, unless the fighter in question is Ciryl Gane. The UFC heavyweight champion wouldn’t change a thing about the way fights are officiated. in advance of UFC 334The vote of confidence is relevant from Gane , the Frenchman who has faced scrutiny over the frequency of perceived, unpunished fouls in his fights.

The closest he’s come to any repercussions for infractions such as low blows, strikes to the back of the head or eye pokes was the double-fingered gouge that ended his 2025 title fight against then-champ Tom Aspinall, resulting in a no-contest. Aspinall is still recovering from the eye damage, which led to him vacating his crown in September. Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit face off in Times Square during a UFC 334 media day on Nov. 10, 2026.

Also read Francis Ngannou Lays Claim to UFC Heavyweight Crown Ahead of UFC 334 Title Fight

Gane, elevated from interim champ status to undisputed to fill Aspinall’s void, preferred to focus on the lack of punitive actions when asked if the criticism is warranted.

“I’m really happy to hear that. I’m really happy because that’s the truth,” said Gane, who will defend his crown for the first time against unbeaten Josh Hokit in the main event.

“That’s the fact. Actually, the people like to say some stuff, but the reality is completely the opposite. ” Whether questionable tactics are necessary this weekend is secondary to a bigger question: Can Gane avoid the ground? Gane is an athletic, 6-foot-4 former Muay Thai competitor who just knocked out a former two-weight champion in both kickboxing and UFC, Alex Pereira,.

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Shortly before that victory on the South Lawn, Hokit had his way with aging KO artist Derrick Lewis, bullying the former title challenger thanks in large part to the skills he honed as a standout high school wrestler. When the pro football pursuits of Hokit, who turns 29 on Thursday, peaked with a handful of stints on NFL practice squads, he transitioned to MMA. Three years later, he won his UFC debut.

One year thereafter, he’s fighting the top heavyweight on the planet. It’s a path Gane knows well, having originally won the interim title five years ago — just four years after committing full time to MMA.

“The UFC pushed me on the top,” Gane said. “I was undefeated when I fought for the interim belt the first time in 2021 against Derrick Lewis. But actually, I’m not the same guy than this time. I improved a lot.

I got two . I improved a lot with the , and I got a lot of experience, a lot of maturity, and I think it’s going to be an advantage for me. ” The lessons from those losses — both in bids to become the undisputed champion to all-timer Jon Jones and heavy-hitting Francis Ngannou — surely centered around the need to improve his takedown defense.

Being brought down and submitted in barely more than two minutes by a wrestler of Jones’ caliber isn’t so shameful. Relinquishing a lead to Ngannou after the Cameroonian leaned uncharacteristically on his takedowns … that’s something else. Thus, emphasis on building up the ability to keep the fight where Gane wants it has been a point of focus. He takes pride in his progress.

Ciryl Gane of France reacts after winning the UFC interim heavyweight championship during the UFC Freedom 250 event.

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“I improved a lot also on this part,” said the 36-year-old Gane, anticipating the need to be ready for Hokit’s strengths. “I’m gonna expect for him to do exactly what he did in his former fight . He likes to go forward, to make a pressure and stuff like that.

“And you know already my style also. I’m gonna try to manage the distance, and touch and never get touch. ” Gane embraces his setbacks as lessons. It’s an advantage, in his mind, and it’s part of why he suggests Hokit’s time to shine more likely is down the road than right here in midtown.

Tom Aspinall of England punches Ciryl Gane of France in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event on Oct. 25, 2025 at Etihad Arena.

“No, I think he’s still young in this game,” Gane said. “Maybe he’s going to be ready. I don’t want to say he’s not ready, but truly, in the few years, in three years, four years, he’s gonna be more ready than today because of their experience.

“Experience is the most important thing. So that’s why I say, maybe it’s gonna be an advantage for me. ” Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit face off in Times Square during a UFC 334 media day on Nov. 10, 2026. Ciryl Gane of France reacts after winning the UFC interim heavyweight championship during the UFC Freedom 250 event.

Tom Aspinall of England punches Ciryl Gane of France in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event on Oct. 25, 2025 at Etihad Arena.