Circle's USDC Dominates Stablecoin Market With 79% Share In Q3 2026

Circle's USDC captures 79% of stablecoin transaction volume in Q3 2026, driven by $13.9 trillion in on-chain activity and new Arc infrastructure growth.

In the third quarter of 2026, Circle and its flagship digital dollar USDC demonstrated unprecedented dominance within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The stablecoin captured a staggering 79% of total transaction volume across the entire market, a significant leap from the 66% share recorded during the same period a year prior. This surge coincided with overall on-chain activity reaching a record $13.9 trillion, highlighting the rapid adoption of USDC in payments, trading, and blockchain-based financial applications despite stiff competition in the stablecoin space.

USDC Surpasses $13.9 Trillion In Transaction Volume

The core metrics released by Circle reveal the sheer scale of this market leadership. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, explained that USDC's market share of the transaction volume of all stablecoins increased significantly from 66% in the same period a year ago. The overall USDC on-chain transaction volume was $13.9 trillion, an increase of 49% year-on-year. This growth trajectory indicates that USDC has become the foundational settlement layer for digital value transfer, outpacing rivals in both speed and reliability for enterprise and consumer use cases.

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Beyond mere transaction counts, the issuance and redemption volumes also hit new historical highs. In total, $208 billion of USDC was issued and redeemed in Q3. This translates to an average daily amount of $2.3 billion, showcasing the liquidity and demand for the asset. For the third quarter, Circle said that the average USDC in circulation was $73.3 billion, which was up 18% year-on-year. This information was part of Circle's Q3 highlights, underscoring the stability and consistent growth of the network's backbone.

Circle Revenue Climbs To $865 Million In Q3 2026

The financial performance of Circle itself mirrors the operational success of its stablecoin. In the third quarter, Circle's total revenue and reserve income were $865 million, up 17% year-on-year. This impressive figure included $182 million from ARC token sales, according to an image showing Circle's Q3 highlights. The revenue growth suggests that Circle is effectively monetizing its infrastructure expansion while maintaining trust among institutional partners and retail users alike.

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Jeremy Allaire noted that the impressive performance in the third quarter is a strong signal that Circle is ready for the next phase of stablecoin adoption. He said the GENIUS Act, which is expected to take effect in January, will bring regulated digital dollars into the mainstream. This regulatory clarity is expected to further cement USDC's position as the primary compliant stablecoin for institutional finance, attracting more traditional banking entities to the blockchain ecosystem.

Arc Mainnet And CPN Drive Infrastructure Expansion

Circle has not solely relied on the stablecoin itself for growth, emphasizing rapid expansion in its underlying infrastructure. Circle indicated that Arc Mainnet went live in the third quarter. Over 100 institutions and applications are already building on Arc. As of Oct. 30, 2026, assets on Arc totaled $1.5 billion, as stated by Circle. This new layer provides enterprises with dedicated settlement paths, enhancing privacy and efficiency for high-volume transactions.

Additionally, the Circle Payment Network, or CPN, witnessed rapid growth during this period. The company indicated that CPN ended the third quarter with an annualized payment volume of $41.3 billion. This was 15.2 times higher than in the same period last year, based on activity over the last 30 days. Allaire explained that CPN's payment volume is now more than $58 billion, reflecting the network's increasing adoption for real-world commerce and remittances.

USDC Leads Agentic Payments And Future Outlook

A critical development in the automated economy is the dominance of USDC in machine-to-machine transactions. Circle also revealed that USDC has now become the leading settlement asset in agentic/automated internet payments. Allaire disclosed that over 99% of agent payments on x402 are settled in USDC. This statistic highlights the protocol's role in the emerging internet of agents, where autonomous software requires fast, low-cost, and reliable settlement layers to function effectively.

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The combination of regulatory anticipation, infrastructure upgrades, and automated adoption signals a maturing market. Circle has now activated all the layers of its platform, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for digital dollar usage. The impressive third-quarter data indicates that Circle has not only further solidified USDC's dominance in terms of transaction activity but is also expanding its ecosystem across payments, on-chain finance, and institutional adoption.