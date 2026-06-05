Circle K responds after drivers say contaminated gas at Spring Branch gas station destroyed their vehicles

Circle K has responded to KPRC 2 after nearly a dozen customers who filled up at a Circle K at Antoine and Long Point Road say contaminated fuel damaged their vehicles around May 16.

The company asks affected drivers to contact them and they will work with them to submit documentation and reimburse them– Circle K has responded to KPRC 2 after nearly a dozen customers who filled up at a Circle K at Antoine and Long Point Road say contaminated fuel damaged their vehicles around May 16.

In a statement, the company says they are aware of the reports of the water-contaminated fuel and they are currently investigating the incident.

“If customers experience an issue after fueling at one of our gas stations, we ask that they call our customer care department at 1-855-276-1947 as soon as possible. Our representatives will help them submit the right documentation to report the incident. After reviewing and verifying their information, we’ll reimburse them for any repairs or associated costs attributable to our fuel,” Circle K said in a statement to KPRC 2.

Several of the affected drivers spoke to KPRC 2’s Corley Peel about what happened after they filled up at the station. Drivers say contaminated gas at Spring Branch Circle K destroyed their vehicles, left without compensation A mechanic discovered water contamination in Tillet’s fuel system. When the car arrived at the shop, it was not alone.

“It just so happened there were cars being towed from that Circle K to his shop. So mine wasn’t the first one,” Tillet said. When KPRC 2 News Reporter Corley Peel stopped by the store, the manager and owner were not present. A cashier said he believed a delivery issue caused the problem and estimated about 10 vehicles were affected.

“I think they are working on the insurance so insurance can compensate the damage to vehicles,” the employee said. “At Circle K, we guarantee and stand by the quality of our fuels.

However, issues sometimes arise, and we are aware of a recent incident involving water-contaminated fuel dispensed at an independent franchise Circle K location on Long Point Road. We take this matter seriously, and we are committed to helping make it right for valued customers who were affected. We are investigating this with the franchisee and helping them assist customers with their claims.

If customers experience an issue after fueling at one of our gas stations, we ask that they call our customer care department at 1-855-276-1947 as soon as possible. Our representatives will help them submit the right documentation to report the incident. After reviewing and verifying their information, we’ll reimburse them for any repairs or associated costs attributable to our fuel. ”Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up.

He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing. Corley Peel is a Texas native and Texas Tech graduate who covered big stories in Joplin, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jacksonville, Florida before returning to the Lone Star State. When not reporting, Corley enjoys hot yoga, Tech Football, and finding the best tacos in town. Houston Heights!

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