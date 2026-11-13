Cineverse Adds Bleach And Naruto To RetroCrush For Fall Streaming

Cineverse brings major anime titles like Bleach, Naruto, and Hunter x Hunter to RetroCrush this fall, marking a significant expansion of classic Shonen content for global viewers.

Entertainment technology company and studio Cineverse has officially announced its upcoming programming slate for the RetroCrush streaming service. This new fall lineup features a significant expansion of classic Shonen Jump titles, including Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Hikaru no Go, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, and Naruto. These popular franchises are now available or scheduled to arrive soon on the platform, marking a major addition to the available anime library for international audiences.

Streaming Additions And Release Dates

The Cineverse press release details specific titles that are immediately accessible or coming to RetroCrush in the near future. Viewers can currently stream the Bleach movie Hell Verse and the Sugar Sugar Rune series right now. Accel World is scheduled to begin streaming on November 13, providing fans with new content to explore during the late autumn months. This immediate availability allows subscribers to dive into older favorites without waiting for a seasonal rollout.

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Further additions include the Hunter X Hunter movie Phantom Rouge, which will be available starting November 20. The lineup also encompasses the TV series Captain Tsubasa (2018) and the Hikaru no Go series. These additions represent a curated selection of high-profile properties that have defined generations of anime viewers. The strategic placement of these titles aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of these specific narrative arcs and character designs.

Historical Dominance Of Weekly Shonen Jump

The inclusion of these series highlights the historical significance of Weekly Shonen Jump in the manga industry. The magazine eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time after serializing several memorable series, including Bleach and Naruto, even though those manga series have long concluded their runs. Bleach is all set to wrap up its main story this year, while Naruto's spin-off manga continues to maintain relevance in the market.

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Even after all these decades, the magazine continues to stay on top with several hit series that redefine modern Shonen. It is also worth noting that among the 23 manga series in history that have sold more than 100 million copies, 12 of them were serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. This statistic underscores the massive cultural and commercial impact of the publication. The presence of these specific titles on RetroCrush serves as a digital archive of this dominant era of manga history.

Upcoming Events And Future Announcements

Cineverse indicated that more updates will be revealed sooner than expected as the rollout continues. Simultaneously, Viz Media revealed last weekend that a panel will be taking place on October 10th during the New York Comic Con 2026 event. NYCC is one of the largest fan conventions dedicated to Western comics, series, graphic novels, video games, anime, manga, and more. This scheduling suggests a coordinated push to engage both digital streaming audiences and convention attendees.

The convention was first held in 2006, and since then, it has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. The collaboration between Cineverse and the visibility provided by major events like New York Comic Con 2026 demonstrates the ongoing vitality of these classic franchises. By making these series easier to stream, Cineverse is expanding access to content that has remained a staple for fans for over two decades.