Cinepolis Brings Sala de Arte Indie Film Program to Indonesia With KlikFilm

Cinepolis is expanding its Sala de Arte program for independent and international film to Indonesia, partnering with KlikFilm as curator to screen titles in six cities, following the success of the Malang World Cinema festival.

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Cinepolis launched Sala de Arte in Mexico in 2012. It now runs on more than 25 screens at Cinepolis sites in Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica and Guatemala, offering a permanent slot for international and indie titles. In Indonesia, KlikFilm will act as the official curator partner, selecting films for Cinepolis venues in six major cities. The companies have not yet named the cities, and said details of the rollout and screening schedules will follow soon.

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The deal, announced Monday, comes two days after Malang World Cinema opened at Cinepolis Malang Town Square in East Java. The festival runs through Nov. 21 and is screening more than 200 films from 69 countries. Organizers said it has pulled in audiences from nearby cities such as Surabaya. Demand has already prompted organizers to schedule two additional screenings of several titles.

These include Palme d’Or winner ““; “All of a Sudden,” which won best actress at Cannes this year; Cannes Grand Prize winner “Minotaur”; and “Rose,” a Silver Bear winner at the 2026 Berlinale. Also getting more showtimes are “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie,” which took the People’s Choice Award at Toronto in 2025, as well as “Wicker,” “The Samurai and the Prisoner,” “The Debut,” “All the Lovers in the Night,” “Josephine,” “La Gradiva” and “Ink.

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” “This collaboration is a significant step forward for KlikFilm towards making access to world-class cinema more equitable for Indonesian audiences. Through Malang World Cinema and the upcoming expansion of Sala de Arte, we are not just bringing the finest curation of films from international festivals to the big screen, but we are also aiming to nurture a sustainable ecosystem for film appreciation that continues outside of Jakarta,” said Frederica, director of KlikFilm and executive director of Malang World Cinema.

Alejandro Aguilera Garibay, CEO of Cinepolis Cinemas Indonesia, said local viewers should be able to watch international films at the same high standard wherever they live.

“Malang World Cinema opens up that opportunity, and we hope to keep the door open for a very long time. This is the spirit behind Sala de Arte – an initiative we have run in Mexico since 2012 and are now bringing to Indonesia – to ensure that a curated selection of world cinema always has a permanent place on the big screen in six cities. We are delighted to embark on this journey together with KlikFilm,” he said.

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