Cineplex Boards Sanfic Title ‘La Residencia’ From ‘Algo Azul’ Director Mariel García Spooner

Latin American distributor Cineplex has picked up both North and South American sales rights to Sanfic WIP title, ‘La Residencia.'

The Latin American distributor has acquired North and South American sales rights to the title, now in post-production, at the Santiago Film Festivalhas picked up both North and South American sales rights to “La Residencia,” Mariel Garcia Spooner’s follow up to hit “Algo Azul.

”‘s WIP Iberoamericana section, a competition of films from Latin America, Spain and Portugal screened in post-production at the industry arm of Santiago de Chile’s Sanfic festival. Oscar Predictions: Production Design — Could Something as Innovative and Cool as 'Backrooms' Find Love? Directed by Panamanian filmmaker García Spooner, the dramedy follows three women friends in their mid-sixties who join forces in order to jointly face their money troubles and reinvent their future by creating a social club for seniors.

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Said Cineplex managing partner Diana Dudek, who works alongside co-founder-general manager Elba McAllister: “We have known Mariel for several years and have been working with her since her first film, ‘Algo Azul. ’ We like her way of telling entertaining, relatable stories with a deeper underlying message.

” “With ‘La Residencia,’ from the moment we read the screenplay, we immediately connected with the story of these three friends who, at a more mature stage of their lives, decide to reinvent themselves and move forward together. ”after which it won the Latino Film Institute Work in Progress finishing fund at Laliff 2026, presented in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.

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In addition, Barcelona-based Only Postproduction boarded the project to support its color grading, following a connection established during It stars Colombian actresses Xilena Aycardi and Marcela Carvajal, alongside Panamanian cast members Diana Abouganem, Massiel Mas, Diego de Obaldía, Miguel Melfi, Beatriz García and Gregory Manrique. Said García Spooner: “With ‘La Residencia,’ I tell the story of Cecilia, Rocío and Martina from a close and human perspective.

They are three friends who begin to question what they want for their future and how to remain independent while everything around them is changing. The film explores friendship, the fear of growing older and above all, the possibility of starting over without losing who you are. ” Her Panama-based Hello October company produced the dramedy.

Among its credits is Garcia Spooner’s debut feature “Algo Azul,” which was theatrically released in 11 territories and played on Now picture locked, “La Residencia” is in its final stages of post-production ahead of its festival launch.

“The film has the potential to resonate with international audiences. We are delighted to be working with Mariel again, and we are confident that we will find the right partners to bring this film to audiences across different international markets,” said Dudek. Cineplex also picked up Colombian and Latin American rights to another Sanfic WIP title, “The Cry of Serankwa” by Yull Nuñez.

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Cineplex’s other recent acquisitions include the documentary “Yuma” and Klych López’s “Irreparable,” which world premieres at thefilm fest and has its Latin American premiere at Argentina’s Mar del Plata fest, said McAllister. Starring Marcela Valencia and Marcela Mar, it follows two estranged sisters whose reunion triggers long-harbored resentments.

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