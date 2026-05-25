Cinema News: Animated Movies, Action, Thriller, Comedy

Learn about upcoming releases of cinematic gems and news: from animated movies, action and thriller to comedy. Be prepared to be fascinated and entertained by what the film industry has to offer.

Scarlet , an acclaimed anime movie, premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2025, before releasing in Japan on November 21, 2025. It is already streaming on Netflix in some regions outside the US.

The movie will be available on Netflix in the US on June 6, 2026. Originally set for release in US theaters on February 6, 2026, it was later made available on VOD and digital platforms on March 14, 2026. The original Japanese voice cast includes Mana Ashida as Scarlet, Masaki Okada as Hijiri, Koji Yakusho as Claudius, Kōtarō Yoshida as Voltemand, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Polonius, Tokio Emoto as Laertes, Masachika Ichimura as Amleth, and Yutaka Matsushige as Cornelius.

A film critic wrote, 'Scarlet might be [director]'s most narratively ambitious work to date, adapting and warping one of the most famous tales ever told, adding new layers of complexity, and centuries of new, invaluable context.

' One of the highest-rated Tomb Raider movies from Warner Bros. Pictures has debuted on HBO Max. Another Western thriller movie from Warner Bros. Pictures has been added to HBO Max, and Netflix has added a racing drama film.

HBO Max is set to release a dystopian sci-fi movie titled Rampage.

'Jaws' is hosting a cast reunion, and 'One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2' will have a release date on Netflix. A Pokémon anime will be available on Netflix, an animated musical comedy will be leaving Netflix, and a new trailer for 'One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2' has been released





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Animated Movies Action Thriller Comedy Venice Film Festival Netflix HBO Max Scarlet Rampage Jaws One Hundred Years Of Solitude Part 2 Pokemon Justin Timberlake Gabriel García Márquez

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