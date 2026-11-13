Cindy Holscher Wins Kansas Governor Race, Defeats Ty Masterson

Democrat Cindy Holscher won the Kansas governor's race, defeating Republican Ty Masterson. The victory keeps the office in Democratic hands for a third consecutive term.

Democrat Cindy Holscher has been elected Kansas governor after defeating Republican Ty Masterson, The Associated Press projected Thursday. The race was held on Nov. 3.

Holscher's victory keeps the governor's mansion in Democratic hands and marks the third consecutive Kansas gubernatorial election won by a Democrat. Holscher, a state senator since 2021, previously served four years in the Kansas House. She secured the Democratic nomination in August by defeating fellow state Sen. Ethan Corson.

Also read Democrat Cindy Holscher defeats Republican Ty Masterson in Kansas governor’s race

Corson had been endorsed by Gov. Laura Kelly and former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Holscher will succeed Kelly, who was term-limited.

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Kelly won the office in 2018 and secured a second term in 2022. Masterson is the president of the GOP-controlled Kansas Senate and has held that role since 2021. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump in the crowded GOP primary. Before the race was called, Masterson promised to keep fighting to cut property taxes, his biggest campaign promise, and for safer communities and better schools.

He remains the Kansas Senate's top Republican leader. Holscher declared victory Tuesday after the midterm elections. The AP did not call the race until Thursday. In a video posted online Tuesday, she said: Kansans have sent a clear message that they want to keep our state moving forward.

Republican Spending Fails To Secure Victory

The work of preparing to lead has already begun. For 60 years, when a Kansas governor has retired or been term-limited, the other party's nominee has won the next election. The Republican Governors Association poured 19 million dollars into television and digital advertising, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. The group attacked Holscher as an extreme liberal.

The two candidates' fall fundraising was comparable, but Republicans outspent Democrats more than 3-to-1 overall. Holscher also faced early resistance from Kelly, who had earlier backed another Democratic state senator and once suggested Holscher could be too liberal to win in November. Kelly later endorsed Holscher and produced a video for her, though not until after she did a spot for Iowa's new governor-elect, Rob Sand.

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Holscher Campaigns On Data Center Limits

Holscher made a state moratorium on building new data centers for artificial intelligence a cornerstone of her campaign. She said people want limits on their energy and water use and want to make sure the centers create local jobs. She told reporters in Topeka late in the race: It cuts across party lines. The people are asking for reasonable things.

A former manager for Sprint Corp., Holscher lives in the Kansas City, Kansas, suburbs in Johnson County that boomed after World War II. It is the state's most populous county, home to 23 percent of the state's 2 million voters. Johnson County has become increasingly Democratic since Trump's first run for president in 2016. Holscher won a Kansas House seat that year and was elected to the Senate in 2020.

Johnson County Vote Offsets Rural GOP Margins

She captured more than 60 percent of Johnson County's vote, offsetting Masterson's big margins in solidly GOP rural areas. In another big victory for Kansas Democrats, Chris Mann ousted state Attorney General Kris Kobach. Kobach is a champion of strict voter ID laws who served as vice chair of President Trump's now-defunct voter fraud commission. Democrats also won their first Senate race in Kansas since 1932, with the victory of a pastor of the nation's largest United Methodist church.

Holscher's win adds to Democrats' wave of victories in the midterm elections.