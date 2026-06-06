Cindy Crawford Says Husband Rande Gerber Opposes Facelift, Embraces Natural Aging Amid Health Condition

Cindy Crawford reveals on Gloss Angeles podcast that her husband Rande Gerber is against her getting a facelift, praising his support for her natural appearance. The supermodel discusses societal pressures, cosmetic procedures, and her decade-long struggle with blepharoptosis, sharing personal anecdotes about aging, empowerment, and family.

Cindy Crawford 's husband Rande Gerber loves her just the way she is. While appearing on the podcast Gloss Angeles , the 60-year-old supermodel - who recently revealed the health condition she's had for a decade - said her husband, 64, is against her getting a facelift.

'I feel lucky that my husband is very, very against it. He's like, "You look beautiful.

" He doesn't even like makeup. He prefers me to wear no makeup,' she told hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan when asked about cosmetic surgery. Referring to her industry peers who have gone under the knife, Crawford said, 'Then I'll be like, "But she looks so good.

" And then I'm like, "Okay wait, remind myself. "' However, she clarified, 'I've definitely tried some of the lasers or PRP and that kind of stuff. "I have kind of a pact with a friend of mine who's a makeup artist. Her name is Sonia Kashuk.

She used to have a big line at Target. She's one of my oldest friends and we're like "We're not doing it right? We're not doing it.

"' Cindy Crawford has revealed husband Rande Gerber loves her just the way she is, and does not want her to get a facelift; pictured in September 2023 'I feel lucky that my husband is very, very against it. He's like, "You look beautiful.

" He doesn't even like makeup. He prefers me to wear no makeup,' she said on the podcast Gloss Angeles Crawford gave a shoutout to Kris Jenner, 70, who stunned fans with her facelift performed by Dr. Steven M. Levine in 2025.

'Everyone got inundated last year with Kris Jenner's , right? And I'm friendly with Kris, she looks amazing,' she mused. Read More Megan Thee Stallion films guest appearance on Baywatch spinoff... two months after suffering 'extreme exhaustion' And she pondered aloud, 'Is there a "right" age for ? I mean, certainly not 20, I'll tell you that much.

I even tell people don't color your hair until you have to... You really don't need to anything 'til you're at least 40.

' Her final word of advice to younger women was: 'Push everything as late as you can because you're going to be tied to it then. "The whole thing about female empowerment is doing what makes you feel good. ' Crawford's health condition blepharoptosis, commonly known as ptosis, occurs when the upper eyelid droops lower than normal, potentially covering the pupil and blocking vision, according to Yale Health.

She told People magazine last month that it prevents her from having closeup photos taken early in the morning.

'I can get up whatever time you want, but my face doesn't wake up until 9am, so just don't plan any closeups or anything,' the star said she's previously had to tell her photo shoot crews. It comes after Crawford recently revealed she has been living with blepharoptosis for the last 10 years; pictured in May The longtime husband and wife share daughter Kaia, 24, and son Presley, 26; pictured in May 'I could see on camera that my eyes just weren't quite as perky as they once were,' she added, explaining that sometimes a makeup artist would 'have to pick up to get the makeup in there.

' In late May Crawford took to social media to pay tribute to her husband as they marked 28 years of marriage. 'From this to this in the blink of an eye. Celebrating 28 beautiful years with @randegerber,' she wrote while comparing throwback and present day photos. She added, 'Such a privilege to be married to you.

I love you! ❤️' The longtime husband and wife share daughter Kaia, 24, and son Presley, 26





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Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber Facelift Aging Blepharoptosis Cosmetic Surgery Gloss Angeles Kris Jenner

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