Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber marked the first holiday since Presley Gerber's death with a somber hike. The couple honored their late son with a joint statement, while daughter Kaia shared memories. See details on the family's grief and Presley's final days.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber appeared visibly somber as they embarked on a family hike during Thanksgiving, marking the first major holiday since the tragic death of their son, Presley Gerber. The 60-year-old model and her 64-year-old husband navigated this difficult milestone together, reflecting the profound loss that has reshaped their lives over the past few weeks. Presley Gerber, their 27-year-old son, died on September 20 from a suspected overdose while receiving treatment at a luxury rehabilitation facility.

Crawford and Gerber Holiday Hike Marks First Absence

Crawford and Gerber, who have been married since 1998, dressed in subdued, coordinated attire for their Thursday outing, signaling their shared grief. The supermodel wore a long-sleeved white top, black leggings, sneakers, and a Malibu trucker hat, while Gerber matched her somber tone in a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a similar hat. Both wore sunglasses, shielding themselves from the public eye as they sought solace in nature. Their daughter, 25-year-old model Kaia Gerber, had already begun the process of public mourning by sharing a joint statement and personal memories on social media.

Also read Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Mark Presley's First Thanksgiving Without Him After Tragic Death at 27

Joint Statement Details Family Grief and Love

On October 18, the couple broke their silence with a heartfelt joint statement posted on Instagram, expressing their devastation over the loss of their only son. They wrote that they feel blessed to have had Presley in their lives for 27 years, describing him as a sweet and beautiful soul who loved and is loved. The statement emphasized their pride in how he showed up in the world with kindness and vulnerability, acknowledging the outpouring of support from strangers and loved ones alike. They concluded with a poignant farewell, stating, 'Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.'

Presley Gerber's Final Days and Rehab Treatment

Presley Gerber was staying at Resolutions Living, a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica, California, at the time of his death. His remains were cremated just days after his passing at the Rose Family Funeral Home, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. A final confirmation of any substances involved in his death is pending the release of the Medical Examiner's toxicology report. In recent months, Presley had been open about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction, taking a step back from social media in November 2025 to focus on his well-being. He later began sharing 'Mental Health Mondays' videos on his Instagram platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kaia Gerber and Open Family Conversation

Kaia Gerber paid tribute to her older brother by sharing home video footage of their childhood alongside an open letter on October 18. She had previously spoken to Vogue about the toll her brother's struggles had taken on their family, noting that his openness served as a teacher for everyone. Kaia mentioned that while her parents were traditionally private, Presley chose to be 'very human' for the world, suggesting that hiding such issues only makes the person feel ashamed. Her comments highlighted the family's transition from privacy to public advocacy for mental health awareness.

Ongoing Impact and Mental Health Resources

The death of Presley Gerber has sparked widespread discussion about mental health and addiction, prompting reminders for those in need of support. Individuals struggling with emotional distress, alcohol, or drug use concerns are encouraged to visit 988lifeline.org or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling, texting, or chatting with a counselor. The Gerber family's public response to their tragedy continues to resonate, with fans and followers offering continued support during this painful time. As the toxicology report awaits release, the family remains in mourning, guided by the memory of Presley's kindness and resilience.