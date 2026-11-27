Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber appear somber on a Thanksgiving hike, marking the first holiday since the death of their son Presley Gerber from a suspected overdose.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber stepped out for a somber family hike on Thanksgiving, marking the first holiday celebrated since the tragic passing of their son Presley Gerber. The 60-year-old model and the 64-year-old businessman appeared deeply supportive of one another as they navigated the difficult occasion without their 27-year-old son. The quiet outing provided a necessary moment for the grieving couple to process their loss while remaining visible to the public during a period of intense media scrutiny.

Presley Gerber died on September 20 from a suspected overdose while staying at the Resolutions Living luxury rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and deeply affected his family, who had been aware of his ongoing struggles with addiction and mental health. His remains were cremated shortly after his passing at the Rose Family Funeral Home, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

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Authorities have stated that a final confirmation of any substances involved in his death will only be released after the Medical Examiner completes the toxicology report. This pending detail has left many questions unanswered for the public and the family alike. The couple has chosen to focus on honoring Presley's memory rather than speculating on the specific medical findings at this time.

Nearly one month after the loss, the family officially broke their silence with a joint statement posted to Instagram on October 18. In the message, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber expressed that they were beyond heartbroken but felt blessed to have had Presley in their lives for 27 years. They described him as a sweet and beautiful soul who loved and was loved, noting their pride in how he showed up in the world with kindness and vulnerability.

The statement also extended gratitude for the overwhelming support from loved ones and strangers alike. Alongside the parents statement, 25-year-old model Kaia Gerber paid tribute to her older brother by sharing home video footage from their childhood and an open letter. In interviews leading up to the tragedy, Kaia had spoken about the toll Presley's struggles had taken on the family dynamic and the broader impact on their lives.

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Kaia told Vogue that the loss leveled everyone in the family. She highlighted how Presley became a teacher by being human and vulnerable with the world, noting that trying to hide such personal battles often makes individuals feel ashamed. She honored her brother's courage in sharing his story and embracing his humanity despite the difficulties he faced in his short life.

During the recent Thanksgiving hike, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber dressed in similarly muted and practical attire suitable for outdoor activity. The supermodel wore a long-sleeved white top paired with black leggings and sneakers, accessorized with a Malibu trucker hat and sunglasses. Rande Gerber mirrored this aesthetic by wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and sneakers, also completing the look with a hat and sunglasses.

The couple stayed close throughout the walk, maintaining a low profile while spending time together in nature. This visual display of unity and resilience has resonated with fans who have been following the family's journey. Their decision to honor Presley during the holiday season demonstrates their commitment to keeping his memory alive.

In the months before his death, Presley Gerber had been openly addressing his mental health and addiction issues. He revealed in November that he had taken a step back from social media to focus on his well-being. Following this hiatus, he began posting candid videos and started a series titled Mental Health Mondays on his Instagram account.

Presley's willingness to discuss these topics provided a platform for conversation about mental health awareness, even as his family dealt with the devastating outcome of his substance abuse history. His advocacy work continues to inspire many, highlighting the importance of open dialogue about health struggles.

The Thanksgiving outing serves as a poignant reminder of the family's bond and their shared grief. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have shown remarkable strength in the face of unimaginable loss. Their public appearances continue to be closely watched, not just for celebrity news, but for their genuine portrayal of grief and love.

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As the family moves forward, they remain focused on supporting each other and honoring Presley's legacy. The support from the public and the entertainment community has been unwavering, offering comfort during this difficult time. The Gerber family continues to navigate life without Presley, carrying his memory with them every day.

The impact of Presley's death extends beyond his immediate family, touching fans and colleagues who admired his openness and bravery. His story has sparked important conversations about mental health and addiction recovery in the public sphere. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have channeled their grief into a message of love and understanding.

The details of Presley's life and passing have been handled with care by the family, who have sought to protect his privacy while sharing their tribute. The recent hike on Thanksgiving represents a small but significant step in their healing process. It is a testament to their enduring love for their son.

The medical examiner's report remains pending, adding a layer of uncertainty to the immediate aftermath. However, the family has chosen to focus on the positive memories and the lessons learned from Presley's life. Their resilience in the face of tragedy continues to inspire those who have followed their journey.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's public appearance during the holiday season underscores the importance of community and support in times of loss. Their commitment to honoring Presley's memory is evident in their every action. The family's story is one of love, loss, and the enduring power of human connection.

As the holiday season progresses, the Gerber family will continue to navigate their grief with grace and dignity. The support they have received from fans and friends has been a source of strength. Presley's legacy lives on through the conversations he inspired and the love he shared with his family and the world.