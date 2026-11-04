Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber Grocery Run Six Weeks After Presley Gerber Death

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are pictured shopping in Malibu six weeks after the death of son Presley Gerber. Kaia Gerber returns to modeling.

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were photographed leaving a Malibu supermarket on Tuesday, marking a rare public appearance just six weeks after the passing of their son Presley Gerber. The supermodel, 60, walked alongside the 64-year-old entrepreneur as he carried a brown grocery bag following their stop at the local store.

Family Grief And Public Appearance

The couple maintained a low profile while supporting one another through this difficult period, often holding hands during earlier melancholy beach outings. Crawford dressed in a green button-up top, jeans, and brown boots, shielding her eyes with sunglasses. Gerber matched her casual attire in jeans, a white shirt, and a black windbreaker. Their outing occurred shortly after their daughter Kaia Gerber, 25, fronted her first fashion campaign since the tragic loss of her brother.

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Premature Death And Investigation Details

Presley Gerber, a successful model and entrepreneur who worked in mental health, died at the age of 27 on September 20. He was found dead while staying at a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica, California, where he had checked in just the night before after going into cardiac arrest. Sources close to the investigation stated that he was discovered in a bedroom at the high-end facility, though his body was not on the bed but found nearby in the room.

Tributes And Memorial Information

On October 18, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram describing their devastation. Crawford posted a black and white photo of her son with the caption noting his dates of birth and death as July 2, 1999, and September 20, 2026. She expressed that they were beyond heartbroken and proud of the kindness he showed in the world. Presley was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home, and reports indicate that his parents are keeping his ashes at their Malibu home.

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Kaia Gerber Returns To Fashion Industry

Kaia Gerber shared a personal tribute on social media, stating that being her brother's sister was her favorite thing about herself. She wrote about the overwhelming love she felt and the void left by his absence. Following this period of mourning, the 25-year-old model returned to work, fronting the JW Anderson x UGG collaboration. This marks her first major campaign appearance since the family dealt with the premature death of their eldest child.

Medical Examiner Results And Next Steps

While an autopsy has been completed, the official cause of death remains pending as the medical examiner awaits toxicology test results. Sources told TMZ that potentially deadly narcotic fentanyl has not been a primary focus of the investigation at this time. Final confirmation of any substances that may have contributed to his passing must wait until the full report is released to the public and the family.