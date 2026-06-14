Cindy Crawford and Jessica Alba Highlight Timeless, Flattering Swimwear at RE/DONE x Kaia Gerber Launch

At the RE/DONE x Kaia Gerber "Short/Cuts" event in Los Angeles, Cindy Crawford and Jessica Alba demonstrated how a sleek, hardware‑accented one‑piece can sculpt and flatter diverse body types, offering a lasting alternative to fleeting swim trends.

The recent RE/DONE x Kaia Gerber "Short/Cuts" launch in Los Angeles turned heads when iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford arrived in a striking black one‑piece swimsuit.

The garment, designed with subtle yet luxurious hardware accents and a ruched, tummy‑control fabric, blended old‑Hollywood glamour with contemporary beach‑club chic. Crawford paired the sleek piece with a flowing, drapey cover‑up, oversized sunglasses, and minimalist jewellery, illustrating how a well‑cut one‑piece can sculpt the silhouette, lift the bust with discreet push‑up cups, and add a sophisticated edge through a distinctive U‑shaped hardware detail.

The overall look demonstrated that classic tailoring can outshine fleeting trends like cut‑outs or sheer straps, offering a timeless option for anyone seeking confidence‑boosting swimwear. The event also highlighted the versatility of the collection for women at different life stages. Actress Jessica Alba, celebrated for her effortless, age‑appropriate style, showcased the same silhouette during a Miami‑inspired getaway. Alba emphasized the swimsuit's comfort, true‑to‑size fit, and soft, supportive material that smooths a "mom body" without resembling maternity wear.

She suggested styling options such as a breezy cover‑up, gold hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses, or a wide‑brimmed straw hat for added sun‑ready flair. Reviewers echoed Alba's sentiments, noting the piece's ability to conceal common problem areas like a lower‑ab bulge while maintaining a flattering, polished appearance suitable for cruise decks, resort pools, or backyard gatherings. Beyond the star‑studded showcase, the article offered practical advice for readers struggling with fit issues in swimwear and related garments.

It acknowledged the difficulty many women face with areas such as the "batwing" region and promised a curated list of thirteen blouses that combine loose, flowy cuts with strategic tailoring to hide unwanted lines. The piece concluded with a reminder that prices listed at the time of publication are subject to change and encouraged readers to seek out garments that celebrate their bodies rather than compromise them.

By marrying high‑fashion design with functional details, the RE/DONE x Kaia Gerber line aims to provide inclusive, confidence‑building options for a wide audience, reaffirming the power of well‑engineered swimwear to transform both look and self‑perception





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swimwear Cindy Crawford Jessica Alba RE/DONE X Kaia Gerber Body‑Positive Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jessica Simpson on Body Image, Industry Pressures, and Finding Empowerment in Her 40sIn candid reflections, Jessica Simpson discusses her return to performing, the unrealistic expectations placed on her body during her early career, and her path to self-acceptance and empowerment. She addresses rumors about her weight loss and shares her message of celebrating women at every size.

Read more »

Jessica Simpson was forced to lose weight to compete with Britney Spears: I was ‘never good enough’Simpson revealed that by her second album her record label told her she “needed to have a six pack.”

Read more »

Woven Bags: The Summer Accessory You Need NowDiscover the hottest summer accessory trend: woven bags. From beach getaways to special occasions, these versatile and stylish bags are a must-have for any wardrobe. See how celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Alba are rocking this trend.

Read more »

Celebrity Denim Trends: Barrel Jeans and Comfortable Summer StylesChrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba, and Katie Holmes showcase the latest denim and footwear trends, emphasizing comfort and accessibility. From barrel jeans to jelly sandals and sweatpant-style denim, these looks offer affordable ways to refresh your summer wardrobe.

Read more »