The 9-year-old hippo died on Nov. 19 due to health complications after she swallowed a hat last week.

countless tributes have poured in for the beloved Cincinnati Zoo resident. Zoo officials shared an update on how those closest to her — her mother and brother — are doing.died at age 9 days after she swallowed a hat that accidentally landed in her enclosure.

The normal lifespan of a hippo is 35 years, per the Cincinnati Zoo. In an official statement released Nov. 20, the zoo’s Director of Animal Care Christina Gorsuch said Bibi, Fritz and Tucker are currently eating and behaving normally following the loss of Fiona. Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Animal Health Dr. Mike Wenninger also offered insight into the health struggles Fiona faced in her final days after accidentally ingesting a hat.

Also read Fiona the Cincinnati Zoo hippo: Why criminal charges in her death are unlikely

A necropsy revealed that the hat was located in the middle of Fiona’s small intestine.

“Upper and lower GI endoscopy were unable to reach the object,” he said. “The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible. No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked. ”.

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As a newborn, Fiona weighed only 29 pounds, couldn’t stand on her own and required 24/7 care from the zoo. In recent years, the zoo has continued to share regular updates on her progress. The zoo remains open after her death, but the area directly around Hippo Cove will be closed through this weekend to give the animal care team “the space they need. ”“We have received so much love from our community and beyond,” Zoo Director Dave Jenike said.

“We were touched when we saw stadiums, bridges, and buildings lit in purple last night. The support that we’re feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive. She did, and she gave us almost a decade of smiles. ” The zoo also shared a message to Fiona’s most dedicated fans looking to honor the hippo who served as a symbol of resilience and hope.

“In lieu of flowers, food, and material gifts, the Zoo is asking that people honor Fiona by spreading love and cheer to those around you,” the zoo said in a statement. @mannilperez via Instagram/Grand Theft Auto VICourtesy Tashi Grant