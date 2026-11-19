Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo who became a global sensation after her premature birth in 2017, died Thursday after swallowing a knit hat flung into her enclosure. The zoo said multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system were ultimately too much to overcome.

Fiona, the famous hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation, has died, the zoo announced Thursday.

The zoo said she did not make it after multiple attempts from its veterinary and keeper team to help her through what became a medical emergency. The zoo said in a statement that despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover. Fiona was 9 years old.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo can't undergo surgery after swallowing a hat

Fiona Sedated After Hat Throws Into Enclosure

Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, was placed under sedation and in 24-hour care after the hat was thrown into her enclosure on Nov. 8. A zoo visitor tossed the hat into the air in front of Fiona's enclosure, where it got caught on a ceiling fan. The fan then launched the hat up and over the viewing windows and into Fiona's habitat, the zoo said.

The zoo said Monday that Fiona was undergoing care around the clock after swallowing the hat more than a week earlier. The zoo's animal care team worked for days to help the beloved hippo safely digest and pass the knit cap. Veterinarians kept Fiona hydrated, gave her treats and monitored her every move.

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They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move things along through her digestive tract. Zookeepers warned Tuesday that she could die of sepsis if she did not pass the hat. They gave her medications to help push it through. Veterinarians sedated her twice to evaluate her condition, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health.

An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she was still trying to pass the obstruction, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said. Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked, Curley said Wednesday in the latest update on Fiona's condition. And they were happy to see her respond.

Surgery Not Option For Full Grown Hippos

Specialists have told the zoo that surgery is not an option for full-grown hippos, the zoo said. Hippos have a digestive system that makes Fiona's situation tricky, said Jack Kottwitz, assistant professor at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. They have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, sort of like a cow, but they do not regurgitate and chew cud like a cow does.

Those multiple chambers, tissue folds, fluid and digesting food easily hide the hat, making removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers very difficult, Kottwitz told The Associated Press in an email. In order to find the hat, multiple incisions might be needed during a very long surgery, he said. But hippos are notoriously difficult to anesthetize and have skin over 2 inches thick in places.

Hippos also really need access to water, and Fiona would have to be kept out of the water for several days post-surgery to allow any incisions to heal. Because there is no reliable way to pinpoint whether the hat is in the stomach, intestine or colon, surgeons may have to carefully explore the entire digestive tract to find it, Kottwitz said. Waiting is best for Fiona because she may pass the hat, Kottwitz said.

Because a hat is not plant fiber, the intestine may be a bit slower moving it out, but that could be OK as long as she is not showing signs of an obstruction. Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona's situation is difficult because it is hard to tell exactly where the hat is.

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You just do not know because you cannot do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses, Hawkins said. Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats. Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee.

Zoo Warns About Dangers Of Tossed Objects

A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor. Veterinarians say a common reason for pet owners to make emergency visits is after their dogs have swallowed balls, toys and strings. Grace Brooks, of Cincinnati, and her two children, ages 3 and 5, had Fiona on their minds when they arrived at the zoo Thursday. Her kids have been talking about Fiona at preschool, she said.

They said she needed to poop, which is, you know, true, Brooks said with a laugh. They know all about Fiona, and we have lots of books about her. The zoo was mostly empty, though a small crowd was gathered inside the Hippo Cove, where two other hippos were swimming. Even without Fiona in the cove, her presence was felt.

There is a holiday-themed Fiona statue just outside the entrance, and the gift shop has an entire wall filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including A Very Fiona Christmas and You've Got This, Fiona. Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in 2017. She survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature.

Fiona Captivated Global Fans Since Premature Birth

She weighed just 29 pounds, which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. Fiona was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

Her survival brought an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure. I do not know a lot of hippos, but Fiona's a star, said Jay Jones, of Cincinnati. Fiona became so popular that books were written about her.

She also inspired a line of beer, clothing, and an ice cream flavor, according to the AP. The zoo asked supporters to keep everyone who tried to help Fiona in their thoughts and prayers.