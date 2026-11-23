The Cincinnati Zoo added netting above viewing windows and removed ceiling fans at Hippo Cove after Fiona the hippo died from swallowing a hat. The habitat reopens Monday with Bibi, Fritz, and Tucker on view.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has added safety measures to its Hippo Cove habitat ahead of its reopening Monday, following the death of its beloved hippo Fiona last week.

The changes include adding a layer of netting above the viewing windows and removing all ceiling fans from the area. Zoo officials said the modifications were made even though the habitat already met strict standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said in a statement, Even though the habitat already met strict standards set by the AZA, we made some modifications to guard against something like this ever happening again.

Also read Hippo Cove at Cincinnati Zoo reopens with protective measures following beloved hippo Fiona's death

Ceiling Fan Threw Knitted Hat Into Hippo Enclosure

We added a layer of netting above the viewing windows and, out of an abundance of caution, removed all ceiling fans in the area. The death occurred on Nov. 8 when a visitor tossed a knitted hat into the air, a ceiling fan caught it, and the fan flung it through a small opening above the windows of Fiona's enclosure. The hat became lodged in Fiona's small intestine, making it impossible to remove, her necropsy determined.

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AZA President Dan Ashe said nothing could have foreseen that a visitor would toss the hat in the air. Ashe added, The Cincinnati Zoo has been accredited since 1978 and was last accredited in 2025 after an exhaustive inspection, a standard practice for Zoos seeking or renewing accreditation. Nothing was of concern for the hippo habitat in the inspection report. It seems like it was a freak event that couldn't have been foreseen.

Visitors Can Now See Remaining Hippos After Closure

Our hearts go out to all the professionals at the Cincinnati Zoo. I know they are devastated by this. Hippo Cove was closed to give keepers space following Fiona's death, but visitors can now see Fiona's mother, 27-year-old Bibi, her 4-year-old brother, Fritz, and 23-year-old Tucker. Other hippos in the enclosure have been getting extra care and pumpkin treats in Hippo Cove, and are behaving normally, according to the zoo's director of animal care.

The zoo is asking visitors to secure their belongings and use extra caution near all animal habitats. Anyone who sees an object that does not belong in an animal habitat should notify a zoo staff member immediately. The zoo still urged visitors to secure their belongings, take extra care while near animal habitats, and alert staff immediately if they see something unusual.

Viral Star Fiona Captured Hearts Of Millions Globally

Fiona was born prematurely in 2017 and captured the hearts of animal lovers who followed her viral progress after being born drastically underweight and too small to stand and nurse from her mom. Ashe said, Fiona's story of survival captured the hearts of millions of people all over the world. Her death has the potential to do the same thing.

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It's an opportunity for all us to think about our impacts on the natural world and the animals that occupy it. The zoo is asking those who want to honor Fiona to show kindness to others instead of sending flowers, food, or material gifts. This story was originally published by WCPO, the Scripps News Group station in Cincinnati.