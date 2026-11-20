Fiona the Hippo, a global icon at Cincinnati Zoo, has died after a failed effort to remove a swallowed knitted hat, following in the tragic footsteps of Harambe.

The Cincinnati Zoo is mourning the loss of Fiona the Hippo, a beloved Nile Hippopotamus who achieved global fame after her miraculous survival as a premature infant. Fiona passed away on Thursday after veterinary staff spent days attempting to help her digest and pass a child's knitted cap that she had accidentally swallowed in her enclosure.

Failed Medical Intervention for Fiona the Hippo

Veterinarians and care teams employed every available medical technique to resolve the intestinal obstruction caused by the foreign object. The care team, led by Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, sedated Fiona twice to evaluate her internal condition and monitor her progress. An ultrasound performed on Tuesday revealed bunching in her intestines, confirming that her digestive system was still struggling to move the blockage through her tract.

Also read Beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo Fiona under intensive care after swallowing knit hat

To assist the process, staff borrowed a vibration plate from a nearby horse farm and encouraged Fiona to stand on it several times a day. The goal was to use the mechanical shaking to help dislodge the obstruction and move it toward excretion. The team also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope, but they were unable to detect or retrieve the hat from her lower digestive tract.

Staff provided extensive supportive care, including keeping Fiona hydrated and offering her various treats to stimulate appetite. In a final attempt to encourage her body to respond, zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley noted that the team offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent Fiona had always enjoyed in previous years. She responded positively to the scent, but it was not enough to reverse the fatal situation.

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Zoo Statement on Fatal Obstruction

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Zoo issued a formal statement confirming the death of the 400-pound adult hippo. The institution emphasized that the ingestion of the hat was a complete accident involving a zoo visitor who tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught the item and catapulted it through a small opening above the viewing windows directly into Fiona's habitat area.

"The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week," the statement read. "Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome." The zoo clarified that surgery was not an option for Fiona due to her age and health status, leaving non-invasive measures as their only path forward.

Curley addressed the public directly, urging fans to keep Fiona's keepers and veterinarians in their thoughts and prayers. "We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are," the zoo said, acknowledging the deep emotional connection the public had formed with the animal over the last several years.

Global Outpouring of Support for Fiona

Fiona's health crisis triggered an unprecedented outpouring of support from across the globe. Her plight was not just a local concern but a viral story that captivated audiences worldwide. Social media platforms were flooded with messages from concerned citizens, with one Instagram user famously writing, "I have never prayed so much for a hippo to poop." The story of her survival and subsequent illness resonated because of her earlier rise to stardom. Born six weeks premature in 2017 and weighing only 29 pounds at birth, Fiona was the smallest premature Nile hippo ever recorded. She quickly became known online as a 'diva' due to her stubbornness and playful 'zoomies' captured in viral videos.

She and her younger brother, Fritz, charmed millions with clips of them eating watermelons, wading through water tanks filled with tilapia fish, and reaching for leaves. Other videos showed her learning to run and taking a bottle, which helped restore the zoo's image after a difficult period.

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Comparisons to Harambe and Public Grief

Following Fiona's death, widespread mourning began, with many online observers drawing comparisons between her and Harambe. Both animals were global icons whose deaths involved accidental interactions with young visitors. Harambe, a 400-pound gorilla, was shot dead by Cincinnati Zoo officials in May 2016, just one day after his 17th birthday.

The incident occurred after a young boy fell into the gorilla exhibit moat. Footage captured Harambe pulling the boy through shallow water and holding his hand while onlookers shouted from above. The boy remained in the enclosure for approximately 10 minutes before zoo staff fatally shot Harambe to protect the child.

Zoo officials at the time stated the decision was necessary because Harambe was agitated and the child was in imminent danger. They added that a tranquilizer would have taken too long and risked agitating the gorilla further. The shooting sparked widespread outrage, turning Harambe into a global icon and spawning the viral hashtag #JusticeForHarambe.

The tragedy also spawned countless memes and tongue-in-cheek online petitions to add his face to Mount Rushmore or the Lincoln Memorial, and to put him on the dollar bill. The meme even spilled into the 2016 US presidential election, with joke write-in campaigns and polling firms including Harambe as a candidate.

Fiona's death marks the second major loss of a viral animal for the Cincinnati Zoo in recent years. Her story had been a beacon of hope and joy for many, contrasting sharply with the controversy surrounding Harambe. Her legacy remains as one of the most successful animal ambassadors in zoo history, having helped restore public trust and interest in the institution.