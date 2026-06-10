Cincinnati Reds Fall to San Diego Padres in Emotional Game

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the San Diego Padres in a thrilling game at Petco Park, with the Padres scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Reds' pitching struggled in the latter innings, with Brady Singer allowing two runs in the fifth inning and Caleb Ferguson and Tony Santillan both allowing runs in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Despite the loss, the Reds remain in contention for a playoff spot in the NL Central, with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks upcoming.

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a one-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park .

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. With the loss, the Reds fell to 32-35 and sit 10 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. Reds pitcher Brady Singer got the start on the bump for Cincinnati, and ran into trouble early in the home half of the first inning. Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill singled to left field on a full-count sinker.

With one on, Manny Machado took a 1-1 sinker to left that scored Merrill. Singer was able to get out of the inning with just one earned run. Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson came into the game in relief and allowed two hits that turned into one Padres run that cut the Reds' lead to 4-3. Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan allowed a hit that scored Jason Bowen from second and tied the game at four.

Reds closer Chase Petty recorded two outs before Fernando Tatis Jr. took a slider 354 feet to left field for a walk-off homer. The Reds lost two games in their three game series with the Padres, and have now lost six out of their last seven games. The Reds will have to dust themselves off and get ready for a three game series at Great American Ballpark with the Arizona Diamondbacks





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Cincinnati Reds San Diego Padres Eugenio Suarez Brady Singer Jackson Merrill Manny Machado Marinaccio Petco Park NL Central Arizona Diamondbacks Great American Ballpark

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