Cincinnati Reds Could Make Three Trades to Reach Postseason Contention

The Cincinnati Reds had a promising offseason, but three trades could propel them to the top of the National League Central. The article explores potential trade targets, including Francisco Baty from the New York Yankees and Luis Robert from the Chicago White Sox, and analyzes the impact these moves could have on the Reds' future.

While most national analysts and fans would agree that the Cincinnati Reds had a decent offseason retooling the roster, there are still three trades to consider in an effort to put them atop the National League Central Division and in the conversation for a postseason berth. The Reds have a solid core of young talent, including Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott on the pitching staff, and Cooper Bowman, Tyler Callihan, and Noelvi Marte in the infield.

However, to take the next step, the team could benefit from adding a proven veteran presence.One potential trade scenario involves moving closer Alexis Diaz. Despite his All-Star selection in 2023, Diaz has struggled since the mid-season break. His performance has declined, and the Reds have other viable options in their bullpen, such as Taylor Rogers, Scott Barlow, and Sam Moll. Diaz's $4.5 million salary could also be used to acquire another player who could help the team.Another trade target could be infielder Francisco Baty from the New York Yankees. Baty has struggled to find his place in the Bronx and could benefit from a fresh start with the Reds. With Marte coming off a disappointing 2024 season, Baty could provide a valuable option at third base. The Reds could potentially offer prospects like Edwin Arroyo, Lyon Richardson, and Carlos Jorge in exchange for Baty. A third trade could involve acquiring outfielder Luis Robert from the Chicago White Sox. Robert is a proven run producer and a Gold Glove winner, and he would significantly bolster the Reds' lineup. However, the White Sox are reportedly demanding a hefty price for Robert, which includes top prospects. The Reds would need to weigh the potential benefits of acquiring Robert against the cost of parting with their promising young players.Overall, the Reds have a good team with plenty of potential. By making a few strategic trades, they could improve their roster and make a serious run at the postseason





