The Reds have had a busy week.

Aug 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jimmy Herget pitches in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field.

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOn Sunday afternoon, the Reds agreed to a major league contract with veteran relief pitcher Jimmy Herget,Herget is a familiar face in Cincinnati. The Reds selected the right-hander in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida, and he made his Major League debut with Cincinnati in 2019.

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The 33-year-old has since spent time with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, and Colorado Rockies. Aug 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget throws in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Herget was fantastic for the Rockies in 2025. The right-hander posted a 2.48 ERA and a 1.176 WHIP across 59 appearances.