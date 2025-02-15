Cincinnati Police Officer's Compassion Prevents Suicide

Bodycam footage shows a Cincinnati Police officer successfully talking a woman down from a parking garage ledge, highlighting the importance of mental health training and compassionate response in law enforcement.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge lauded Specialist Kevin Newman and his partner for their heroic intervention in preventing a suicide last November. Bodycam footage, recently released, vividly captured Newman's compassionate plea as he coaxed a woman down from the precipice of a parking garage, where she had threatened to jump. Newman's words resonated with the woman as he repeatedly urged her not to jump, offering assistance and reassurance.

\Theetge, impressed by the officers' composure and training, stated that their actions mirrored the minimum 40 hours of training all new recruits receive on handling mental health crises. This training encompasses scenarios like suicide, overdoses, and other mental breakdowns. However, Theetge stressed the importance of applying this training with empathy and calmness, acknowledging the unique challenges of each situation. While officers can be trained to handle certain situations, the unpredictable nature of these crises demands adaptability and genuine human connection. \Cincinnati FOP President Ken Kober echoed this sentiment, sharing his own experience with a 70-year-old woman who refused to leave her bed. Kober, through empathy and understanding, built rapport with the woman, offering to accompany her for medical evaluation. He emphasized the crucial role of building a connection, showing compassion, and treating individuals with respect, regardless of the situation. Following such incidents, officers transport individuals to UC Medical Center's mental health ward for evaluation. While follow-ups are not routine, Theetge noted that dealing with mental health crises has become increasingly prevalent in their daily operations. She observed that mental health issues often underlie the situations officers encounter. The department declined to identify the woman involved in the incident, citing privacy laws. Theetge assured that individuals talked out of suicide are rarely charged and instead receive temporary treatment. For those struggling with mental health, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and anonymous support. Police leaders also encourage individuals in need to call 911, as dispatchers and officers are trained to connect them with appropriate resources





