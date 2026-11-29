Team will be down two starters as it tries to bounce back from MNF loss

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins catches the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive for today’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Higgins was listed as questionable on the injury report with a hamstring.

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Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday he was optimistic Higgins would play, but the uncertain nature of hamstring injuries, the heavy rain currently falling and expected to continue, and the 10-point spread all are likely factoring into the team’s decision to sit the wide receiver today. Iosivas had thumb surgery in September but had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this month.