Cincinnati Bearcats Drop 63-61 to Minnesota as Jerrod Calhoun Confronts Late-Game Flaws

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Jerrod Calhoun faces early scrutiny after a 3-1 start. The team targets NCAA Tournament return with key improvements in rebounding and late-game execution.

The Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Jerrod Calhoun watched his team fall short in a gritty 63-61 decision against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, November 9, 2026. The loss at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati dropped the Bearcats to a 3-1 record entering the final week of non-conference play. This critical contest provided immediate insight into the capabilities and vulnerabilities of Calhoun's newly assembled roster.

Cincinnati held a five-point lead with just 1 minute and 10 seconds remaining in the game. The team subsequently committed two turnovers that fueled a 6-0 run by Minnesota to close out the contest. This sequence illustrates the need for better composure and ball security in high-pressure situations as the season progresses and the stakes increase for the Big 12 program.

Also read Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2026-27 Takeaways: Dayton Flyers

A primary requirement for Cincinnati to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018/19 season is establishing multiple reliable scoring outputs. During the previous matchup against the Green Bay Phoenix on November 5, 2026, George Mason transfer Riley Allenspach delivered a stellar performance with 20 points. This offensive distribution highlights the team's potential when roles are clearly defined and executed by the new coaching staff.

Tyler Tejada, Elijah Perryman, and MJ Collins Jr. supported Allenspach by contributing 16, 12, and 9 points respectively in that earlier victory. However, Tejada also recorded 16 points in the Minnesota game while Perryman added 12 and Allenspach took a back seat with nine points on just five shots. This balanced scoring attack remains the core strength of the Bearcats offense during the 2026/27 campaign.

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Cincinnati faced significant challenges on the defensive glass during the loss to the Gophers. The Bearcats were outrebounded 40 to 28, allowing Minnesota to secure 13 offensive rebounds. These second-chance opportunities resulted in 11 points for the visitors, a figure that exceeded the total points scored by Cincinnati in that same category by three points.

The disparity on the boards proved to be a decisive factor in the game's outcome and remains a critical area for improvement under the new regime. Head coach Jerrod Calhoun must address these defensive rebounding struggles to prevent similar close losses in the competitive Big 12 conference schedule ahead.

Despite the rebounding struggles, Cincinnati tallied a stellar 15 steals over their last two games. The team forced eight steals against the Gophers and seven against Dayton, showcasing a feisty defensive identity. On the season, the Bearcats average 9.8 steals per game, a mark that ranks 48th in the nation and provides momentum for the squad.

Despite the loss to Minnesota, the Bearcats maintain a respectable position in national analytics. The team sits at number 25 in the KenPom metrics, a strong rating for a program relying heavily on transfers under a first-year high-major coach. This metric reflects the underlying strength of the roster despite the narrow defeat.

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The Minnesota Golden Gophers are ranked 32nd in KenPom, indicating that Cincinnati is competitively positioned within this tier for potential NCAA Tournament seeding. The narrow margin of defeat suggests the Bearcats are on the correct trajectory despite the late-game execution issues encountered in this specific contest.

The team prepares to face Youngstown State and Lowell in upcoming home games to build momentum. These contests offer great opportunities to flex their strengths before a daunting matchup against Georgia gets underway. The Bears will use these games to refine their late-game management and defensive rebounding as they aim for an NCAA Tournament berth.