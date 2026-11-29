Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Takeways: BYU Cougars
The Bearcats rolled over like most expected, in Saturday's SCORE road blowout loss to No. 10 BYU. The Cougars did what most road opponents have done to UC this
Nov 28, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb runs against Brigham Young Cougars safety Faletau Satuala during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bearcats rolled over like most expected, in Saturday's 42-10 road blowout loss to No. 10 BYU. The Cougars did what plenty of road opponents have done to UC this season: Destroy their souls.continues to be one of the worst total defenses in the country, allowing 8.8 yards per play to another conference opponent.
BYU now leads the all-time series 5-0 across previous meetings dating back to 2015, including a 3-0 advantage in games played in Provo. The Cougars defeated the Bearcats 26-14 at Nippert Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025. UC has now finished the regular season losing at least three of the final four games in all four years of the Scott Satterfield era.
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