Cincinnati Bearcats Fall to Iowa State 41-13, Sink Into Big 12 Struggles

Cincinnati Bearcats suffer a lopsided 41-13 defeat against Iowa State Cyclones, dropping their record to 5-5 and widening their slump in the Big 12 conference standings.

The Cincinnati Bearcats suffered a decisive 41-13 defeat at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on November 14, 2026. This emphatic loss on the road pushes the Bearcats' overall record to 5-5, including a dismal 2-5 mark inside the Big 12 conference standings. The result leaves Cincinnati third from the bottom in the league as they attempt to reverse a troubling six-game losing streak.

Defensive Collapse And Offensive Inefficiency

Head coach Scott Satterfield's squad has won just one of its last six games, a decline exacerbated by a defense that has allowed an average of 37.3 points per game over that span. The unit struggles to contain opposing offenses, a problem that was on full display against an Iowa State team that scored 31 points in just their opening 27 plays. That early barrage included four touchdowns and one field goal, with three of those scores coming in a span of only 11 plays over 285 yards.

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On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati's offense struggled to generate consistent yardage through the air. Quarterback JC French IV averaged only 7.8 yards per attempt, a metric that highlights the inefficiency of the passing attack. The Bearcats were also limited to a 20% third-down conversion rate, a figure that sits 16% below the average third-down conversion rate Iowa State allows per game. This offensive stagnation prevented Cincinnati from sustaining drives and keeping their defense off the field during critical moments.

Running Game Provides Lone Offensive Bright Spot

Junior running back Cole Tabb emerged as the primary offensive weapon for Cincinnati, accounting for the majority of the team's ground production. Tabb finished the contest with 165 rushing yards on just 16 carries, demonstrating remarkable efficiency and vision against the Cyclone defense. He also contributed significantly as a receiver, adding 70 yards on eight receptions from nine targets, making him a versatile threat that the defense could not fully neutralize.

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Without Tabb, the Bearcats' offensive output would likely have been even more dire. As of publication, Cincinnati's offense ranks 15th in the nation in rush yards per game at 205.8 yards. Tabb is currently responsible for 97.7 of those yards per game on average, underscoring his critical importance to the team's ground game. His ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact provided the only consistent offensive rhythm for the Bearcats during the contest.

Statistical Woes And Conference Implications

The statistical disparities between the two teams highlighted the depth of Cincinnati's current struggles. Iowa State allows an average of 29.2 points per game, ranking 97th in the country, yet Cincinnati could only manage 13 points against them. The Bearcats accumulated 401 total yards of offense, but the inability to convert those yards into points rendered the stat line largely meaningless in the final scoreboard.

With their record now at 5-5, the Bearcats face mounting pressure to improve their play as the season progresses. The team's struggles in the Big 12, where they sit third from the bottom, suggest that significant changes may be required to secure a winning record and potentially reach a bowl game. Scott Satterfield must address the defensive leaks and offensive inefficiencies that have plagued the squad over the last six games to avoid further damage to their season prospects.

Looking Ahead For Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats must now refocus on correcting the defensive misalignments that allowed Iowa State to score so easily in the opening quarter. Coach Satterfield has indicated that the team needs to improve its third-down efficiency and reduce the average distance needed for conversions, which stood at 3.9 yards during the game. Tightening up the red zone defense will be essential to prevent opponents from capitalizing on short-field opportunities.

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As the season winds down, the performance of Cole Tabb will remain a key factor in Cincinnati's ability to stay competitive. The running back's dominance in the rushing attack offers a foundation upon which the offense can build, but it requires better support from the passing game and a more disciplined defensive effort. The Bearcats will look to apply these lessons in their remaining conference matchups to salvage their season and improve their standing in the Big 12.