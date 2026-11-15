Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2026-27 Takeaways: Dayton Flyers

The Bearcats dominated their in-state rivals, the Dayton Flyers, Saturday night, winning 95-72. Cincinnati led from start to finish. The Bearcats opened the gam

Cincinnati Bearcats player guard Tylen Riley hits a jump shot over Minnesota Golden Gophers player guard Kyan Evans in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Minnesota Golden Gopher at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, November 9, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectCincinnati led from start to finish. The Bearcats opened the game on a 16-4 run. Cincinnati scored 52 points in the first half, the most so far this season in a half, and shot exceptionally well from the 3-point range, going 8-for-13. Dayton went into a full-court trap three minutes into the game and stayed in it the rest of the way.

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The Bearcats used it to their advantage by quickly moving the ball up the court. Defensively, the Bearcats finally rebounded the ball efficiently. They out-rebounded the Flyers 36 to 26 and had 11 offensive rebounds compared to Dayton's 8. They also played lockdown defense on Dayton's top scorer, Aiden Derkack, who came in averaging 22 but finished with a season-low 10 points and 2 turnovers.

One game after shooting 7-29 from three, the Bearcats shot an improved 10-21. Dayton ran a zone defense, and Cincinnati exploited it quickly in the first half, feeding the ball inward and then kicking it out to the corners for open 3-point looks. Tyler Tejada went 4-6, and Elijah Peerman went 2-3 from three-point range. The Bearcats also continued their impressive defense against the 3-point line.

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Defensively, the Bearcats held the Flyers to a poor 25% shooting on 5-of-20 attempts. Tyler was all over the court this evening. He grabbed 9 rebounds, including 4 offensive. He shot extremely efficiently from the 3-point range, shooting 4-6.

Tejada also handled the ball extremely well, dishing out 3 assists and 0 turnovers. Riley Allenspach had an impressive showing, scoring 20 points and shooting very efficiently, going 9-13 from the field. He also brought in 5 rebounds.for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Be sure to stay locked in on Bearcats Talk as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12! Charlie Herzner writes for Bengals On SI and Reds On SI. A lifelong Cincinnati sports fan and current Communication student at the University of Cincinnati, he covers all things Bengals and Reds, bringing dedicated analysis and coverage across all levels of the respective organizations.