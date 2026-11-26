Paramount+ adds the 2011 sci-fi thriller In Time starring Cillian Murphy on Tuesday December 1 2026. Viewers can stream the dystopian action film where time is currency.

Cillian Murphy's 2011 sci-fi thriller In Time will become available to stream on Paramount+ starting Tuesday December 1 2026. The film originally grossed approximately $174 million globally during its theatrical release in 2011. It has since gained a cult following for its unique premise where human lifespan serves as the universal currency.

In Time Streaming Premiere Details

The movie arrives on Paramount+ on December 1 2026 bringing the dystopian action thriller to a new audience on a major subscription platform. Murphy plays Raymond Leon a veteran Timekeeper tasked with maintaining order in a society where aging stops at 25 and time is money. The plot follows his pursuit of Justin Timberlake who plays Will Salas a young man framed for murder after receiving a massive time gift.

Also read It's the Time of Our Lives, Yet We Feel Time Deprived

Box Office Performance and Streaming History

In Time performed well commercially earning around $174 million at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon release. The film has demonstrated strong resilience in the streaming market appearing on multiple platforms over the years. It unexpectedly reached number three on Netflix's top ten list in September 2023 becoming one of the highest performing English language titles on the service. Later in July 2025 the movie entered the streaming charts on HBO showing continued audience interest.

Dystopian Plot and Character Dynamics

Set in a future where biological time replaces financial wealth the story centers on Will Salas a working class man from the poorest district. Residents in his area typically have only one day of life left on their clocks. After meeting the wealthy Henry Hamilton played by Matt Bomer Will receives over a century of time. This transfer makes Will a prime suspect in Henry's death leading to a chase across the city by Timekeepers like Raymond Leon.

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Creative Team and Critical Reception

Andrew Niccol wrote and directed the film which features an ensemble cast including Amanda Seyfried Olivia Wilde and Johnny Galecki. Niccol is known for other sci-fi works such as Gattaca and The Host. The movie currently holds a 35 percent critic rating and a 51 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While early reviews were mixed modern viewers have praised the film's commentary on inequality and systemic corruption.

Filmmaker Background and Cast Roster

Andrew Niccol is a New Zealand filmmaker who also directed Simone in 2002 and The Host in 2013. The cast features Alex Pettyfer Vincent Kartheiser and Matt Bomer alongside Murphy and Timberlake. Produced by Eric Newman and Marc Abraham the movie runs for 109 minutes. It carries a PG-13 rating and remains a notable entry in Murphy's filmography before his recent success in Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders.