Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' and 'Anthropoid': An Actor's Double Agent in History?

Cillian Murphy's versatility and compelling performances have earned him critical acclaim and fan following. He has been a key figure in various notable films but has also delved into lesser-known historical aspects of World War II, highlighting under-the-radar events and characters in his upcoming dramas.

Cillian Murphy , known for his roles in 28 Days Later, Batman Begins, and Peaky Blinders, is set to portray a real-life figure in the historical drama ` Oppenheimer ', which revolves around the life of the man who aided in the development of nuclear weapons during World War II.

He will also appear in the upcoming World War II historical drama `Anthropoid', based on the real-life Operation Anthropoid, where he plays Jozef Gabčík, a soldier involved in the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, a high-ranking Nazi commander and architect of the Holocaust





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Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer Anthropoid World War II Reinhard Heydrich Holocaust Assassination

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