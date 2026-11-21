The true story of WWII assassins, starring Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan, is being pulled from streaming platforms in the US following its initial release seven years ago.

Cillian Murphy is facing a new release after one of his least-watched movies is set to be removed from Netflix. The film, titled The House, is currently streaming in the United States and features both Murphy and Jamie Dornan in leading roles. This removal marks the end of the movie's digital availability in the region.

Box Office Performance And Release History

The House premiered seven years before Murphy won an Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer. It serves as a companion piece to that later blockbuster, exploring similar themes of resistance and moral complexity during a global conflict. The production struggled commercially upon its initial theatrical run. It grossed just $5 million at the box office against a reported budget of $9 million. This financial shortfall indicates a lack of widespread audience engagement at the time of its release.

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Historical Basis And Cast Dynamics

The narrative follows the true story of two Czech men who assassinated a high-ranking Nazi official in 1942. Murphy portrays one of the assassins, while Jamie Dornan plays his counterpart. Dornan was coming off a star-making turn in Fifty Shades of Grey at the time. His involvement brought significant media attention to the project. The film aimed to highlight the bravery of these historical figures. Viewers can now see this dramatization of real events before it disappears from the platform.

Comparison To Competing War Dramas

Another movie based on the same incident, The Man with the Iron Heart, was released just a year later. That film starred Jack O'Connell and Jack Reynor in the roles played by Murphy and Dornan. The Man with the Iron Heart was an even bigger flop. It grossed just $4 million against a reported budget of $32 million. The poor performance of both films suggests audience fatigue with the subject matter or competing market saturation. The removal of The House from Netflix may reflect shifting licensing strategies or low viewership metrics.

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Recent Career Trajectory And Future Projects

After winning an Oscar, Cillian Murphy made some interesting choices for his next projects. His first post-Oscar movie was a quiet psychological drama set in his home country of Ireland. The film was called Small Things Like These. He followed it up with two Netflix films. The first was the crime drama Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. The second was the character study Steve. These selections show a continued interest in intense, character-driven stories.

Upcoming Roles And Industry Speculation

Murphy also made a cameo appearance at the end of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. He was supposed to headline its follow-up before the project was put on the back burner. There are rumors of Murphy appearing in an upcoming tentpole, but nothing has been confirmed yet. His choices remain as unpredictable as they were before he won the highest honor in his profession. The removal of this earlier work does not diminish his current standing in the industry. It simply clears space for his newer contributions to streaming services.