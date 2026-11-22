CII submits 15 banking reforms to the High-Level Committee to help India reach a $26.5 trillion economy by 2047, requiring massive financial asset growth.

The Confederation of Indian Industry has submitted fifteen priority reform proposals to the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat. This submission aims to restructure the financial sector to support a projected twenty-six point five trillion dollar Indian economy by the year twenty-forty-seven. The proposals cover banking, non-banking finance companies, capital markets, insurance, and financial technology.

Financial Asset Growth Targets for 2047

The Confederation of Indian Industry estimates that India requires approximately one hundred six trillion dollars in financial assets to support a twenty-six point five trillion dollar economy. This figure represents a massive increase from the current level of roughly seven trillion dollars in financial assets. To bridge this gap, bank assets must grow three point zero to three point five percentage points faster than nominal GDP. This growth trajectory would lift the bank assets-to-GDP ratio from about one point zero times toward one point five times.

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Priority Sector Lending for Renewable Energy

The industry body proposes raising the priority sector lending limit for renewable energy from thirty-five crore rupees to eighty to one hundred crore rupees per borrower. This adjustment would allow medium-sized projects to qualify for priority sector lending, which is crucial for scaling clean energy infrastructure. The Confederation of Indian Industry also recommends bringing circular economy activities into the framework. These activities include recycling processes and battery reuse initiatives that are currently underserved by credit.

Structural Support for NBFCs and Capital Markets

Confederation of Indian Industry leaders advocate for a standing, rule-based liquidity window specifically designed for well-governed non-banking finance companies. They also seek parity for these entities in loan recovery processes to level the playing field with traditional banks. Furthermore, the proposals aim to widen the investor base for lower-rated corporate bonds. This includes allowing pension funds, insurers, and provident funds to take calibrated exposure to bonds rated below AA and to longer tenors.

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Insurance Tax Changes and Risk Pooling

For the insurance sector, the industry body suggests zero-rating individual policies rather than exempting them. This change would enable insurers to claim input tax credit, thereby reducing costs. They also recommend aligning tax computation with insurance regulatory authority of India-prescribed reserves as the sector transitions to Indian accounting standards. Additionally, the proposals include developing a national catastrophe and climate risk pool to manage systemic risks.

Long-Term Capital and Digital Infrastructure

The Confederation of Indian Industry recommends linking investment limits to an investor assets under management or net worth rather than the size of the investee. This approach is intended to harmonize partial credit enhancement norms across the insurance regulatory authority of India, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. They also advocate for developing a framework for collateralised loan obligations on infrastructure loan pools. These reforms are positioned as direct inputs to the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, which announced its work in the Union Budget for Fiscal Year twenty-seven and has a six-month mandate to report its recommendations.