St. John Bosco faces Corona Centennial in the Division 1 title game while other districts crowns champions across Southern California on November 27 2026.

High school football championships were up for grabs on Friday, November 27, 2026, across the CIF Southern Section and the L.A. City Section. The day featured multiple title games determining the top teams in the region's most competitive divisions.

The main event of the evening was the CIF-SS Division 1 championship game held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. St. John Bosco battled Centennial of Corona in a high-stakes matchup for the Division 1 title. This game drew significant attention as the primary contest of the night, showcasing the elite talent of the Southern California high school football circuit.

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CIF Division 1 Championship Details

The CIF Division 1 championship saw St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial face off on the field at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game was a crucial contest that defined the hierarchy of the division for the 2026 season. Both teams entered the arena with the objective of securing the regional championship title.

St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau'ulu was a central figure in the offensive efforts for his team. He was frequently seen keeping the ball and dropping back to pass against the Corona Centennial defense. His performance was vital in driving the offense forward during the critical moments of the championship contest.

On the opposing side, Corona Centennial quarterback Jaden Jefferson also kept the ball against St. John Bosco. The battle between these two quarterbacks highlighted the skill level present in the Division 1 bracket. Their actions dictated the flow of the game as both teams fought for possession and field position.

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St. John Bosco's Maliq Allen reacted after scoring a touchdown against Corona Centennial during the game. His reaction underscored the intensity of the competition and the importance of every score in such a high-profile matchup. The team's ability to cross the goal line was a key factor in their strategic approach.

Another significant play involved St. John Bosco's Kuika Moaalii hauling in a touchdown pass against Corona Centennial. This successful reception demonstrated the passing efficiency of the St. John Bosco offense. The connection between the quarterback and the receiver was pivotal in maintaining offensive momentum.

Other Division Championships and Key Plays

Beyond the Division 1 title game, other championships were being contested across different locations. Long Beach Poly's Jace Lockett attempted to block a pass during the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game. This contest was held at El Modena High's Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

During the Division 3 game, Villa Park's Ben Hanna made a catch for a touchdown. This play occurred in the first half of the match between Villa Park and Long Beach Poly. The interception attempt by Jace Lockett and the subsequent touchdown by Ben Hanna were defining moments in this specific divisional contest.

In the CIF-SS Division 13 football championship held in Irvine, University faced off against Anaheim. University wide receiver Moises Keith-Chavez outran Anaheim's Josh Sanchez to score a touchdown. This play highlighted the speed and skill of the University receivers in the end zone.

University's Moises Keith-Chavez also reached up to intercept a pass intended for Anaheim wide receiver Adrian Romero. The interception prevented a potential gain for Anaheim and shifted momentum in favor of University. This defensive play was crucial in the second half of the Division 13 title game.

Anaheim wide receiver Bernardo Rivera was unable to reach a pass in the corner of the end zone as time ran out in the first half. The pass was covered by University's Bijou Elmer. This moment captured the defensive strength of University and their ability to deny scores in critical areas of the field.

Anaheim running back Jeremiah Molina caught a pass against University during the Division 13 championship. His reception contributed to the offensive drives of Anaheim in their quest to win the title. The ground and air attack were both utilized by the team throughout the contest.

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L.A. City Section Championship Action

The CIF L.A. City Section football championships were held at Birmingham High School in Lake Balboa, California. San Fernando High School faced Marquez High School in a battle for the city title.

San Fernando High School's Ja'khai Johnson carried the ball for a gain against Marquez High School. His running ability was a key component of the San Fernando offense during the championship game. The jersey number eight was visible as he navigated through the Marquez defense.

Ja'khai Johnson also attempted to avoid a tackle from Marquez High School's Nicholes Toro. This evasion demonstrated his agility and vision on the field. The matchup between Johnson and Toro was a focal point of the midfield battle in the L.A. City Section final.

San Fernando High School's Brandan Marshall carried the ball against Marquez High School during the championship. Wearing jersey number two, Marshall provided another rushing threat for San Fernando. His runs helped move the chains and sustain drives against the Marquez defense.

San Fernando High School's Kesean Leslie tackled Kahlil Green during the L.A. City Section championships. Leslie, wearing number five, was instrumental in the defensive line for San Fernando. His tackle on Green stopped a potential play for Marquez and showcased the defensive discipline of the team.

The collection of games on November 27, 2026, provided a comprehensive look at the state of Southern California high school football. From the grand stage of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the stadium in Lake Balboa, athletes across multiple divisions competed for titles. The performances of players like Koa Malau'ulu, Jace Lockett, and Moises Keith-Chavez defined the day's action and highlighted the competitive depth of the sport.

The results from these championships will stand as the definitive outcomes of the 2026 season for the respective divisions. Fans and analysts will review the plays and statistics from the CIF-SS and L.A. City Section games to determine the legacy of these teams. The day concluded with crowning champions in the major categories of the region.