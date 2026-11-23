Agoura and Quartz Hill advance to CIF-SS football finals while runners dominate cross country titles. Explore standout performances from Dunn, Roos, and Webb in this comprehensive sports summary.

The Southern California high school sports calendar delivered a dense collision of championship events and historic performances across multiple disciplines this week. The CIF Southern Section and CIF Los Angeles City Section football semifinals took center stage at Pierce College and Mt. SAC, running concurrently with championship-level cross country races. Simultaneously, the basketball, soccer, and wrestling circuits remained in full swing, producing record-breaking statistical outputs and securing team titles that will define the seasons for these respective programs.

Football Semifinals Produce Title Matchups

Agoura secured its first section title game berth since 1984, driven by the two-way dominance of Hastings. He rushed for 144 yards, scored two touchdowns, and intercepted a pass to lead the Agoura Tigers to a 34-27 victory over Simi Valley in the CIF-SS Division 5 semifinals. Hastings' comprehensive performance proved decisive in eliminating Simi Valley and advancing the Tigers to the championship round.

Also read Cathedral Catholic Defeats Carlsbad to Win CIF San Diego Section Open Division Title

Agoura will host Aquinas for the Division 5 title on Saturday at 7 p.m. The match represents a significant milestone for the Agoura program, marking their return to the final stage of sectional play after a decades-long absence. The team will look to translate Hastings' semifinal success into a conference championship.

In the Division 4 semifinals, Smith carried the load for Quartz Hill with 122 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. His ground game enabled Quartz Hill to defeat La Habra with a score of 14-7. Smith's consistent production on the ground was the primary factor in securing the win against a tough La Habra defense.

Quartz Hill is scheduled to travel to Downey for the Division 5 title game on Saturday at 7 p.m. Note that the source text identifies this matchup as a Division 5 title game despite the semifinal being in Division 4; this discrepancy is preserved from the original report. The team will aim to replicate their defensive strength to secure the crown.

San Fernando advanced to the LA City Section Division II semifinals by defeating Sylmar, thanks to a late-game strike from Johnson. Johnson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass with only eight seconds remaining to seal the victory. The play demonstrated critical execution under extreme time pressure to overcome Sylmar.

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San Fernando will face Marquez for the Division II championship on Friday at 7 p.m. at Birmingham High School. The timing of Johnson's throw proved to be the game-winning margin, highlighting the importance of clutch performance in the final moments of high-stakes semifinal contests.

Cross Country Championships Set Records

White claimed the CIF-SS Division 4 championship at Mt. SAC with a time of 14:19.0, edging out his teammate, senior Arizechkwu Nwosu, who finished in second place. White's performance at Mt. SAC showcased his speed and endurance against a competitive field, securing the individual title for his school.

He also captured the LA City Section Division I title with a time of 14:51.2, finishing 33.3 seconds ahead of runner-up Felipe Perez of Kennedy. This dual victory underscores his dominance across different competitive brackets, establishing him as a top-tier distance runner in the region.

In the girls Division I race, Guerrero held off Granada Hills freshman Alessandra Duenas to win the LA City Division I race in 18:01.3. Guerrero won the City title by 4.2 seconds ahead of Duenas, demonstrating a commanding lead in the final stretch. Taft secured the Division I girls team title alongside her performance.

Joh finished first in the CIF-SS Division 5 finals with a time of 17:15.7. Her speed in the final sprint was critical in securing the top spot for her division. This victory adds to the list of standout individual performances across the various divisions.

Richter finished third in Division 3 at the CIF-SS finals, a performance that helped Viewpoint win the team title as it finished ahead of runner-up Flintridge Prep. The team effort was bolstered by Richter's strong showing, which contributed to the overall points total necessary to overtake Flintridge Prep.

A sophomore won the LA City Division IV title with a time of 16:24.0. This individual success added to the breadth of championship wins across the city section, highlighting deep talent pools in the middle divisions.

Basketball Records and Wrestling Dominance

Dunn delivered a historic statistical performance, scoring 51 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing 10 assists with seven steals to lead Canyon to a 95-32 win over Verdugo Hills. This triple-double performance highlights an exceptional level of all-around basketball proficiency.

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Dunn continued his dominance with 21 points and six steals in a 64-19 victory over Desert Christian. He also recorded 54 points as Canyon defeated Knight 82-56, illustrating a consistent scoring threat across multiple matchups. These performances have cemented his status as a premier player in the region.

Darringer started the season with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, and eight steals in a 63-46 win over Trinity Classical Academy. He also scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to beat Burbank 60-46, and had 14 points with seven steals in an 89-55 loss to Oak Park, showing versatility across different games.

Teemme contributed 28 points, six assists, and four rebounds in a win over San Fernando. He followed this with 31 points and five rebounds as Agoura beat Pasadena 82-73, providing crucial scoring support for the team's offensive efforts.

Tagger scored 35 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a win over Chavez 79-73. He added 19 points in a 55-50 loss to Nevada Union, demonstrating his ability to carry the scoring load even in close defeats.

Roos won first place at 126 pounds in the Santa Monica Battle for the Bay tournament. He won three matches by pin and captured first place by defeating Caleb Cornejo of Franklin by technical fall 18-3, showcasing superior grappling skills.

Babatunde-Bey earned first place in the 215-pound class at the Santa Monica Battle for the Bay. He grinded out a 4-0 victory in the title match against Maximo Nava of Barstow, securing the championship through defensive strength.

Rivera won the Santa Monica Battle for the Bay title at 155 pounds, winning all three of her matches by pinfall, including the final. Her dominance in the tournament was absolute, with no round going the distance.

Magana took first place in the 170-pound class at the Santa Monica Battle for the Bay. She pinned Morgan Neill of Woodbridge in the final and won all three of her matches in the tournament by pinfall, mirroring Rivera's dominant style.