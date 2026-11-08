CIF San Diego Section Football Upsets: Low Seeds Shock Playoffs

Underdog CIF San Diego Section teams defy odds with playoff victories, including El Camino and Scripps Ranch advancing despite poor records.

Major upsets defined the opening round of the CIF San Diego Section high school football playoffs, as teams with losing records overthrew heavily favored opponents. The irregularities in seeding and outcome were most visible when two teams finishing with 1-9 records secured victories on Friday night in the first round.

El Camino and Scripps Ranch Shock Seeds

El Camino, seeded No. 6 in Division 2 despite its overall record, defeated the No. 11 seed Grossmont, which entered the game with a 7-3 record. In a stunning display of resilience, El Camino trailed 19-0 at halftime before rallying to secure the win. Kai Storer connected with Milo Thompson on a 23-yard pass and later hit Mael Thompson for a 36-yard score. Storer then rushed 33 yards for the winning touchdown before the defense held firm against a Grossmont team that had Tyler Holmes passing for a 53-yard touchdown to Cedric Norris and a 9-yard scoring strike to Jonah Martinez. Jacob Fee added a 3-yard touchdown while Holmes ran for a 4-yard score to push Grossmont ahead 26-14 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats now advance to face the No. 3-seeded St. Augustine.

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In Division 3, the No. 11-seeded Scripps Ranch, also finished with a 1-9 record, stunned the sixth-seeded Eastlake, which boasted a dominant 9-1 regular season. Nolan Cooper led the offense for Scripps Ranch, completing 11 of 19 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Ian Campbell contributed 61 rushing yards and a score, and Jordan Zeller caught nine passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Yonatan Dantamo intercepted a pass, and Tomas Zaldivar returned a punt 55 yards for a score. Eastlake responded with Joe Waters connecting with Sean Ryan Hughes for a touchdown, but Scripps Ranch survived to advance to the quarterfinals at No. 3-seeded San Pasqual.

Division 3 Contenders Advance Past Favorites

The Division 3 bracket saw further turbulence as Valhalla, the No. 9 seed, narrowly defeated the No. 8 seed Cristian. Valhalla scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for another to secure its spot in the next round, where it will face top-seeded Steele Canyon. Cristian finished the season with a 6-5 record.

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Mira Mesa, seeded No. 10 in Division 3, completely dominated the No. 7 seed Madison with a 29-0 shutout. Nico Giusti executed a balanced offensive attack for Mira Mesa, completing 13 of 19 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, both thrown to Aaron Jones. Niko Cato rushed for 154 yards, highlighting the versatility of the offense. Mira Mesa will now travel to play the No. 2-seeded San Diego in the quarterfinals.

Lower Division Upsets and Key Performances

Upsets continued in the lower divisions with significant impacts on the playoff picture. Brawley, holding a 4-6 regular-season record, proved that desert teams could compete by beating the sixth-seeded Westview, which finished 7-3. Olympian, playing in Division 5, became the lowest seed to survive the first round. The No. 12-seeded Eagles, who had a 3-7 record during the regular season, defeated the No. 5-seeded Bonita Vista, which went 6-4. Additionally, the 2-8 Mt. Carmel team, which had been seeded ahead of the 5-5 No. 11 seed Hilltop, defeated the Lancers.

Mater Dei Catholic, finishing 5-6, won its fifth consecutive game behind strong performances from Qasim Williams and Adrian Wilson. Williams scored on runs of 2, 5, and 15 yards, while Wilson returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and added a 15-yard rushing score. Jayden Blondin was perfect in the air, going 7 of 7 for 79 yards with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Khalonie Jordan, and also rushed for 89 yards on seven carries. The defense intercepted three passes and limited Mount Miguel, which finished 2-8, to just 37 rushing yards. Mater Dei Catholic now travels to the No. 4-seeded Point Loma.

Offensive Explosions and Quarterfinal Matchups

Holtville, which finished 8-3, edged Ramona, which ended with a 6-6 record, on a last-second play. Kai Gonzalez scored with 13.6 seconds remaining and completed a two-point conversion to Zavien Aguirre. The game was tied at 24 at the end of three quarters until Ramona's Ryan Shaw passed 16 yards to Noah Bedia in the fourth quarter. Gonzalez scored twice on nine carries, Leonardo Riebeling gained 125 yards with a touchdown and three two-point conversions, and Rodrigo Martinez had 106 yards and a touchdown. Holtville will face the No. 1-seeded Poway.

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Patrick Henry improved to an undefeated 11-0 record as Madin Gardini threw for 486 yards and five touchdowns. Cole Farace caught three of those touchdown passes. Imperial finishes the season at 8-3, and Patrick Henry will visit the No. 2-seeded Del Norte in the quarterfinals. La Jolla, finishing 4-7, advanced by beating Central Union, which ended 6-5. Brody Bukich threw for 205 yards and a touchdown for La Jolla, while Joseph Crudo recorded seven tackles, an interception, and 100 yards of total offense. Alex Hernandez led Central Union with 174 passing yards and two touchdowns. La Jolla travels to the No. 4-seeded University City for the next round.

West Hills, finishing 8-3, topped Rancho Buena Vista, which ended with a 5-6 record. Evin Dill accounted for nearly 200 yards, rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown while completing 6 of 12 passes for 84 yards. The Wolf Pack also scored a 23-yard touchdown from Marcus Leath and a 2-yard touchdown from Evan Dorris. Chuck Rosolino caught three passes for 42 yards, and Bryce Robertson added a 26-yard field goal. Rancho Buena Vista's Van Piercy threw for 151 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score. Ashton Mills had five catches for 82 yards, and Kaipo Gutierrez had six carries for 46 yards. In another local rivalry, El Capitan, finishing 7-4, beat cross-town rival Santana, also 7-4, for the second time this season.